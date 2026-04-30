Another tow truck set ablaze in Brampton overnight

Emergency crews were called to 216 Kingknoll Drive, near Steeles Avenue West and Mavis Road, around 2:50 a.m. for reports of a vehicle engulfed in flames in a residential driveway. Photo: Giancarlo DeSantis/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 30, 2026 5:36 am.

A tow truck was set on fire in a Brampton neighbourhood early Thursday, marking yet another incident in a growing string of tow‑truck fires across the city this week.

Emergency crews were called to 216 Kingknoll Drive, near Steeles Avenue West and Mavis Road, around 2:50 a.m. for reports of a vehicle engulfed in flames in a residential driveway. Firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Peel Regional Police have not yet confirmed whether the fire is being treated as arson.

In an earlier this week on Ascot Avenue, which the Office of the Fire Marshal officially deemed an arson, a tow truck was found burning outside a Brampton home around 3 a.m. Tuesday. People were inside the home at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Police have not released suspect information related to the latest incident. The investigation is ongoing.

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