Second World War-era explosive device found on Oshawa footpath safely neutralized

A Durham Regional Police cruiser. X/Durham Regional Police

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 17, 2025 9:44 am.

A Second World War-era explosive device discovered on a busy footpath in Oshawa on Wednesday afternoon was safely removed and rendered harmless after a large-scale police and military response.

Durham Regional Police say the incident began around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, when officers responded to reports of a suspicious package on a walking path near Gibb Street and Centre Street South.

Witnesses reported seeing an object with visible wiring and warning labels. Police quickly established a perimeter, evacuating pedestrians from the area while the Tactical Support Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) was called in.

Upon inspection, officers determined the device resembled military artillery. The Department of National Defence Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was consulted and dispatched to the scene.

Specialists later confirmed the device was a Second World War-era bomblet. Working alongside Durham police, officials carefully removed the device and transported it to a Canadian Forces base, where it was rendered safe.

Police confirmed that no one was physically injured during the incident.

Investigators are appealing to the public for assistance, asking anyone with cellphone, dash cam, or surveillance footage from the area to come forward.

