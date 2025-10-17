Trump hitting medium and heavy trucks with 25 per cent tariff on Nov. 1

President Donald Trump waves as he walks to depart on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted October 17, 2025 6:21 pm.

Last Updated October 17, 2025 6:29 pm.

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order today slapping a 25 per cent tariff on imported medium- and heavy-duty trucks beginning Nov. 1, with a carveout for vehicles traded under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement.

Trucks compliant with the trade agreement, better known as CUSMA, will be tariffed only on their non-American parts.

The latest levies will not hit auto parts that are compliant under the North American trade pact for now.

A 10 per cent tariff will be placed on buses and motorcoaches.

Trump threatened the heavy truck levies last month, saying it would protect American industry from outside competition.

The American Trucking Association has voiced its opposition to the duties, saying it could drive up prices in an industry which is already being slammed by steel tariffs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2025.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Potential buyer stepping up to save Crown Royal bottling plant set to close

At least one company is said to be in serious talks to take over a southwestern Ontario bottling plant set to close early next year after spirits maker Diageo announced plans to shift some of its operations...

4h ago

Police identify man found dead near Oshawa mosque, Homicide Unit takes over

Durham Regional Police have identified a man found dead near the Oshawa Islamic Centre on Thursday and confirm he was at the mosque hours before he was found dead. Ibrahim Bala, 80, of Oshawa is the...

5h ago

Fahmee Bakery, known for its Jamaican patties, reopening in Scarborough after devastating 2022 fire

It has been three years since Fahmee Bakery served its renowned Jamaican patties out of a Scarborough storefront. It's set to open at Malvern Town Centre.

1h ago

North York man who allegedly skipped court facing more than 10 drug and gun charges

A 46-year-old man from Toronto has been arrested and charged in connection with a firearm investigation after being stopped by police in North York. According to authorities, the suspect skipped court...

2h ago

Top Stories

Potential buyer stepping up to save Crown Royal bottling plant set to close

At least one company is said to be in serious talks to take over a southwestern Ontario bottling plant set to close early next year after spirits maker Diageo announced plans to shift some of its operations...

4h ago

Police identify man found dead near Oshawa mosque, Homicide Unit takes over

Durham Regional Police have identified a man found dead near the Oshawa Islamic Centre on Thursday and confirm he was at the mosque hours before he was found dead. Ibrahim Bala, 80, of Oshawa is the...

5h ago

Fahmee Bakery, known for its Jamaican patties, reopening in Scarborough after devastating 2022 fire

It has been three years since Fahmee Bakery served its renowned Jamaican patties out of a Scarborough storefront. It's set to open at Malvern Town Centre.

1h ago

North York man who allegedly skipped court facing more than 10 drug and gun charges

A 46-year-old man from Toronto has been arrested and charged in connection with a firearm investigation after being stopped by police in North York. According to authorities, the suspect skipped court...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
Video shows ‘high-risk takedown’ of retail robbery suspects

It’s being described as a scene out of an action movie. A vehicle boxed in by police following a smash-and-grab in Newmarket. Shauna Hunt with more on the dramatic takedown in rush hour traffic.

23h ago

2:21
Research shows automated cameras reduce speeding by 40%

With the provincial government about to ban speed cameras, Toronto's mayor is ramping up public pressure to reverse the decision. Research looking at the cameras in school zones show a dramatic reduction in speeding.
7:15
Carney outlines plans for criminal justice reforms

Prime Minister Mark Carney outlined plans Thursday for a new crime bill that includes tougher bail and sentencing rules for violent offenders.

2:52
Urgent call for help after flood leaves Rexdale women's shelter damaged

A Rexdale women's shelter is asking for help after a flood has left them unable to provide vital services. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.
1:44
PA systems and flight information screens hacked at four North American airports Tuesday

On Tuesday, three Canadian airports experienced a major cybersecurity incident where systems were hacked and broadcast unauthorized messaging for minutes before they were taken down. Sarah Jones has more.
More Videos