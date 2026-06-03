Wait for justice long for victims of hit-and-runs in Toronto

The victim of a hit-and-run in Toronto, which occurred more than a month ago, is speaking out after what he calls an agonizing delay to get police to investigate and find the driver responsible.

Vic Caster, who lives in Stouffville, was riding his newly purchased motorcycle on Danforth Avenue in Toronto on April 30.

“All of a sudden, this minivan flew off the side street, blew through the stop sign and smoked me.”

Caster was thrown several feet, damaging his bike and leaving him with minor injuries.

“He hit me hard enough and threw me right up on a sidewalk. Unfortunately, there’s construction there, so I hit a metal fence.”

The driver took off. Caster, now left on the hook to pay for more than $2,000 in damage to his bike, filed a report and has been calling Toronto police since the crash occurred for answers.

“The reporting guy told me that it will take four to six weeks for them to get back to me or even assign a cop. I was told they simply have too many hit-and-runs to investigate.”

Caster then did his own work and was able to track down several businesses in the area that are equipped with cameras, which he says caught images of the van involved.

“I found two different cameras, got the numbers, got everything, but they don’t release it to you. They only release the videos to the police,” he said. “I got him on every camera across there. This should be an easy open and closed case.”

CityNews reached out to Toronto police who confirmed Caster’s hit-and-run is being investigated but the suspect has not been found.

As for the delay, we were told cases are assigned based on a number of factors.

“Collisions such as those involving injuries or potential criminal implications, require a higher investigative priority due to the level of harm,” a spokesperson said.

“Fail-to-remain investigations are often complex and require investigators to review video evidence, interview witnesses, analyze collision evidence, identify and locate involved parties, and pursue multiple investigative leads. As a result, these investigations can take time to complete.”

CityNews asked for the success rate of tracking down drivers in suspected hit-and-runs and how many cases have been solved in the past six months. Toronto Police were still working to provide those numbers.

Caster, who says he has still yet to speak to a detective to provide his account of what happened, remains frustrated.

“I understand they’re overwhelmed, but when somebody comes and hands it to you on a platter, what gives?” He asked. “Maybe this guy doesn’t have a licence or insurance or maybe he’s hit other people. Let’s get him off the road.”

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