7 people charged with flying drones over Rogers Centre during Blue Jays playoff games

Overhead view of Rogers Centre in Toronto on Canada Day 2025. X/SPORTSNET

By John Marchesan

Posted October 18, 2025 1:39 pm.

Last Updated October 18, 2025 2:09 pm.

Toronto police have laid additional charges against seven people for flying drones over Rogers Centre during Toronto Blue Jays playoff games.

Police say they identified and intercepted seven unauthorized drone flights over the stadium during Games 1 and 2 of the American League Championship Series on October 12 and 13.

Eight charges were laid against seven people operating drones, including micro-drones, which are often marketed as recreational toys. Fines were also issued for violating a federally designated no-fly zone.

The Rogers Centre is within the nearby Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport’s no-fly zone.

Transport Canada rules say anyone flying without a drone pilot certificate can face fines of between $1,000 and $3,000 for flying where you are not allowed.

“The Toronto Police Service is reminding the public to leave your drone at home! Rogers Centre is a no-drone zone during all Blue Jays postseason games,” officials said in a statement.

“This restriction applies without exception, including to micro-drones weighing less than 249 grams. All drone operators are responsible for knowing and following federal aviation rules and regulations.”

Toronto police previously charged two people with violating the no-fly zone over Rogers Centre back on October 4 and 5.

