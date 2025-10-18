‘Completely traumatic’: Family members worried after residents moved from group homes

Family members of people living in a number of Greater Toronto Area group homes say they are worried for their loved ones’ well-being after they were moved into a new facility without consent.

Central West Specialized Development Services — a supportive living community for adults with developmental disabilities — says it moved residents of homes in Burlington, Halton Hills, Mississauga and Oakville into its main Oakville facility in the event of a strike by its support workers.

The workers, represented by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, requested a “no board” report and put the employer in the position of a legal lockout position as of Oct. 9.

Sheree Burnett says her son Jay Gualtieri, who has autism and has lived in a CDSWS facility in Oakville for about 12 years, is very upset after he was moved to the main home in Oakville in early October.

She says she was terrified when she learned he was being moved into a different home and was concerned for how that would upset his routine.

CDSWS CEO Patricia Kyle says the decision to move residents from their facilities into the central Oakville location “was not a decision we made lightly” and ensures there will be enough staff to provide round-the-clock care in the event of a potential labour disruption.