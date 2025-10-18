‘Completely traumatic’: Family members worried after residents moved from group homes

The Central West Specialized Development Services in Oakville is seen in this Google Maps streetview. GOOGLE

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 18, 2025 2:11 pm.

Family members of people living in a number of Greater Toronto Area group homes say they are worried for their loved ones’ well-being after they were moved into a new facility without consent. 

Central West Specialized Development Services — a supportive living community for adults with developmental disabilities — says it moved residents of homes in Burlington, Halton Hills, Mississauga and Oakville into its main Oakville facility in the event of a strike by its support workers. 

The workers, represented by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, requested a “no board” report and put the employer in the position of a legal lockout position as of Oct. 9. 

Sheree Burnett says her son Jay Gualtieri, who has autism and has lived in a CDSWS facility in Oakville for about 12 years, is very upset after he was moved to the main home in Oakville in early October. 

She says she was terrified when she learned he was being moved into a different home and was concerned for how that would upset his routine. 

CDSWS CEO Patricia Kyle says the decision to move residents from their facilities into the central Oakville location “was not a decision we made lightly” and ensures there will be enough staff to provide round-the-clock care in the event of a potential labour disruption. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'The kids miss the park': Kindergarten playground closure frustrates parents at Upper Beaches school

Parents at Bowmore Road Junior and Senior Public School in the Upper Beaches say their children have not had a proper place to play since the start of the school year. The kindergarten playground has been...

2h ago

Man charged after young girls, 8 and 10, allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times

A 52-year-old Toronto man is facing more than a dozen charges after two young girls were allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times in a west-end apartment building. Toronto police say a man befriended...

6h ago

7 people charged with flying drones over Rogers Centre during Blue Jays playoff games

Toronto police have laid additional charges against seven people for flying drones over Rogers Centre during Toronto Blue Jays playoff games. Police say they identified and intercepted seven unauthorized...

1h ago

Two more teens charged in stabbing death of 14-year-old Abdoul Aziz Sarr

Two more teens have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old in the city's east end earlier this summer. Paramedics were flagged down in the area of Eastern Avenue and Coxwell...

6h ago

Top Stories

'The kids miss the park': Kindergarten playground closure frustrates parents at Upper Beaches school

Parents at Bowmore Road Junior and Senior Public School in the Upper Beaches say their children have not had a proper place to play since the start of the school year. The kindergarten playground has been...

2h ago

Man charged after young girls, 8 and 10, allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times

A 52-year-old Toronto man is facing more than a dozen charges after two young girls were allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times in a west-end apartment building. Toronto police say a man befriended...

6h ago

7 people charged with flying drones over Rogers Centre during Blue Jays playoff games

Toronto police have laid additional charges against seven people for flying drones over Rogers Centre during Toronto Blue Jays playoff games. Police say they identified and intercepted seven unauthorized...

1h ago

Two more teens charged in stabbing death of 14-year-old Abdoul Aziz Sarr

Two more teens have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old in the city's east end earlier this summer. Paramedics were flagged down in the area of Eastern Avenue and Coxwell...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Strong winds expected this weekend

Strong winds are expected this weekend prompting a power outage risk. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

20h ago

2:50
Fahmee Bakery reopening in Scarborough after 2022 fire

Fahmee Bakery is set to reopen its doors at Malvern Town Centre after a devastating fire at its previous location in 2022. Nick Westoll has more on the journey to make Jamaican patties and coco bread in Scarborough once again.

22h ago

2:20
Blue Jays players and fans react to Toronto tying ALCS series

CityNews' sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Toronto Blue Jays players and fans in Seattle after the team beat the Mariners 8-2 to tie the ALCS series.

23h ago

2:25
Video shows ‘high-risk takedown’ of retail robbery suspects

It’s being described as a scene out of an action movie. A vehicle boxed in by police following a smash-and-grab in Newmarket. Shauna Hunt with more on the dramatic takedown in rush hour traffic.
2:21
Research shows automated cameras reduce speeding by 40%

With the provincial government about to ban speed cameras, Toronto's mayor is ramping up public pressure to reverse the decision. Research looking at the cameras in school zones show a dramatic reduction in speeding.
More Videos