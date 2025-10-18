‘The kids miss the park’: Kindergarten playground closure frustrates parents at Upper Beaches school

Parents at Bowmore Road Junior and Senior Public School in the Upper Beaches say their children have not had a proper place to play since the start of the school year. The kindergarten playground has been fenced off, and roughly 180 students are now forced to share a small patch of grass at the front of the building during recess.

The playground was closed after renovations to the nearby parking lot unexpectedly damaged the surrounding trees, raising safety concerns. The removal and repairs were scheduled for September, but parents say the work still hasn’t happened.

“It is crucial for kids to have outdoor time, it’s a vital part of education,” said one parent.

“The kids miss the park. They want to play on a playground, not on a dirt patch. All their park toys are put away as well, there’s no access to them,” said James Reid, whose child attends kindergarten at the school. He adds that the closure is cutting outdoor playtime short, with students now having to rotate time outside.

Some parents and guardians expressed frustration at the lack of communication and feel this could have been avoided altogether.

“It should not have happened. If they had done their proper due diligence, the roots would’ve been protected and the school wouldn’t have these mature trees needing to be removed and no playground for the little ones,” said one concerned grandparent.

While there are concerns the repairs could fall to the bottom of the school board’s backlog, the Toronto District School Board tells CityNews that the target date for tree removal is “next weekend,” and the playground is expected to reopen by the end of October.

Parents say they understand safety comes first, but are hoping the school board can fast-track repairs.

“Ultimately, at the end of the day, everyone just wants this work to get done and move on,” said Reid. “It’s unfortunate these trees were damaged, that they have to be replaced. We’re going to lose a lot of mature trees, shade protection in the summer, and wind protection in the winter.”