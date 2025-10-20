updated
Power restored at Billy Bishop Airport pedestrian tunnel
Posted October 20, 2025 12:44 pm.
Last Updated October 20, 2025 2:07 pm.
A power outage caused issues for some travellers at Billy Bishop Airport on Monday.
An outage map from Hydro Toronto, showed a power issue in an area near the airport around 11:30 a.m. It was restored just before 2:00 p.m.
Ports Toronto, which operates the airport, say that the outage affected the airport’s pedestrian tunnel due to an issue with a Toronto Hydro feed. The tunnel was forced to operate at reduced capacity as a result.
“There are no power issues within the terminal and flights are operating normally,” a spokesperson said.
“Ferry service is temporarily suspended as the Marilyn Bell electric ferry cannot be charged and is currently being changed out with the back-up, fuel-based ferry,” the spokesperson added.
Security at the airport told 680 NewsRadio’s Kerry Prunskus that the airport is running on a backup generator, but only one elevator and one escalator are in service. This has led to long line-ups.
