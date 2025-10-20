Power restored at Billy Bishop Airport pedestrian tunnel

A power outage caused issues for some travellers at Billy Bishop Airport on Monday.

An outage map from Hydro Toronto, showed a power issue in an area near the airport around 11:30 a.m. It was restored just before 2:00 p.m.

Ports Toronto, which operates the airport, say that the outage affected the airport’s pedestrian tunnel due to an issue with a Toronto Hydro feed. The tunnel was forced to operate at reduced capacity as a result.

“There are no power issues within the terminal and flights are operating normally,” a spokesperson said.

Photo shows a ferry that has been shut down. (680NewsRadio/ Kerry Prunskus)

“Ferry service is temporarily suspended as the Marilyn Bell electric ferry cannot be charged and is currently being changed out with the back-up, fuel-based ferry,” the spokesperson added.

Security at the airport told 680 NewsRadio’s Kerry Prunskus that the airport is running on a backup generator, but only one elevator and one escalator are in service. This has led to long line-ups.

Photo shows long line-ups getting to Billy Bishop Airport’s pedestrian tunnel. (680NewsRadio/Kerry Prunskus)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.