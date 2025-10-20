Toronto Blue Jays say Ticketmaster experiencing ‘ticket management issues’ amid Amazon outage

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays fans and players after they forced a Game 7 in the ALCS.

By Nick Westoll

Posted October 20, 2025 3:08 pm.

Last Updated October 20, 2025 3:14 pm.

As the Toronto Blue Jays prepare to host the Seattle Mariners in a pivotal ALCS Game 7 Monday evening, the team says Ticketmaster is facing “ticket management issues” amid the Amazon cloud computing outage.

“We are actively working with both groups to resolve the issue as soon as possible and will share an update in the coming hours,” a statement posted on the Blue Jays X account said.

“Please check back soon for the latest updates and hold off on managing your tickets as we work through this.”

A post on the Ticketmaster Fan Support X account confirmed the issues cited.

“Due to the AWS (Amazon Web Services) outage that has affected many other services, some fans are still experiencing some intermittent issues on our site. Our teams are working to get all systems back in order as quickly as possible,” the post said.

As of Monday afternoon, it wasn’t clear how the outage could impact entry into the Rogers Centre for the game. It’s set to begin just after 8 p.m.

Related:

On social media, multiple fans expressed frustration over not having paper tickets for the game.

Amazon Web Services provides remote computing services to many governments, universities and companies, including The Associated Press.

On DownDetector, a website that tracks online outages, users reported issues with Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite, online broker Robinhood, the McDonald’s app and many other services. Coinbase and Signal both said on X that they were experiencing issues related to the AWS outage.

The first signs of trouble emerged at around 3:11 a.m. Eastern Time, when Amazon Web Services reported on its Health Dashboard that it is “investigating increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS services in the US-EAST-1 Region.”

Later the company reported that there were “significant error rates” and that engineers were “actively working” on the problem.

With files from The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Son charged in death of father found dead near Oshawa mosque

Durham Regional Police say the son of a man who was found dead near a mosque in Oshawa last week has been charged with second-degree murder in his father's death. Officers were first called to the Simcoe...

48m ago

Ontario tables legislation that includes speed camera ban

The provincial government tabled legislation Monday that includes the banning of speed cameras in municipalities across Ontario. The legislation called the "Building a More Competitive Economy Act,"...

15m ago

Police arrest 3rd youth suspect in fatal shooting of 8-year-old JahVai Roy

Toronto police say they’ve arrested a third and final suspect in the death of JahVai Roy — the eight-year-old boy who was fatally struck by a bullet while he slept in his family’s North York apartment...

2h ago

Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. rocks Auston Matthews jersey ahead of Game 7

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. might be the first person in history to turn to the Toronto Maple Leafs for good luck ahead of Game 7. The Toronto Blue Jays slugger walked into Rogers Centre wearing...

7m ago

Top Stories

Son charged in death of father found dead near Oshawa mosque

Durham Regional Police say the son of a man who was found dead near a mosque in Oshawa last week has been charged with second-degree murder in his father's death. Officers were first called to the Simcoe...

48m ago

Ontario tables legislation that includes speed camera ban

The provincial government tabled legislation Monday that includes the banning of speed cameras in municipalities across Ontario. The legislation called the "Building a More Competitive Economy Act,"...

15m ago

Police arrest 3rd youth suspect in fatal shooting of 8-year-old JahVai Roy

Toronto police say they’ve arrested a third and final suspect in the death of JahVai Roy — the eight-year-old boy who was fatally struck by a bullet while he slept in his family’s North York apartment...

2h ago

Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. rocks Auston Matthews jersey ahead of Game 7

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. might be the first person in history to turn to the Toronto Maple Leafs for good luck ahead of Game 7. The Toronto Blue Jays slugger walked into Rogers Centre wearing...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Visitation rights at long-term care homes still source for debate

In a follow-up story to a previous Speakers Corner report, there are growing concerns long-term care homes are not following the rules when it comes to blocking certain visitors. Pat Taney reports.

5h ago

1:33
Jays force game 7 in ALCS

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays fans and players after they forced a Game 7 in the ALCS.

14h ago

1:44
More seasonable temperatures with some showers

Showers are expected to cover the GTA early this week. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

22h ago

0:30
Motorcyclist dead following multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400

A 43-year-old motorcyclist from Wasaga Beach is dead following a crash on Highway 400 in Vaughan.
1:45
Thieves steal 'priceless jewellery' from Louvre in quick heist

In a minutes-long strike Sunday inside the world’s most-visited museum, thieves smashed display cases and fled with priceless Napoleonic jewels in one of the highest-profile museum thefts in living memory.

14h ago

More Videos