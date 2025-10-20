Toronto Blue Jays say Ticketmaster experiencing ‘ticket management issues’ amid Amazon outage

As the Toronto Blue Jays prepare to host the Seattle Mariners in a pivotal ALCS Game 7 Monday evening, the team says Ticketmaster is facing “ticket management issues” amid the Amazon cloud computing outage.

“We are actively working with both groups to resolve the issue as soon as possible and will share an update in the coming hours,” a statement posted on the Blue Jays X account said.

“Please check back soon for the latest updates and hold off on managing your tickets as we work through this.”

A post on the Ticketmaster Fan Support X account confirmed the issues cited.

“Due to the AWS (Amazon Web Services) outage that has affected many other services, some fans are still experiencing some intermittent issues on our site. Our teams are working to get all systems back in order as quickly as possible,” the post said.

As of Monday afternoon, it wasn’t clear how the outage could impact entry into the Rogers Centre for the game. It’s set to begin just after 8 p.m.

On social media, multiple fans expressed frustration over not having paper tickets for the game.

Amazon Web Services provides remote computing services to many governments, universities and companies, including The Associated Press.

On DownDetector, a website that tracks online outages, users reported issues with Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite, online broker Robinhood, the McDonald’s app and many other services. Coinbase and Signal both said on X that they were experiencing issues related to the AWS outage.

The first signs of trouble emerged at around 3:11 a.m. Eastern Time, when Amazon Web Services reported on its Health Dashboard that it is “investigating increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS services in the US-EAST-1 Region.”

Later the company reported that there were “significant error rates” and that engineers were “actively working” on the problem.

With files from The Associated Press