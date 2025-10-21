Amber Alert issued for missing one-year-old girl from Brampton

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing one-year-old girl from Brampton.

The suspect is 38-year-old Anthony Deschepper and the suspect vehicle is described as a 2024 black Nissan Kick with a Quebec licence plate FRV4520.

Anthony is described as five foot nine inches, 181 pounds with brown hair.

Skyla-Rose Deschepper was last seen in Brampton. The relation between the missing girl and the suspect has not been released.

Their pictures have been released.