Amber Alert issued for missing one-year-old girl from Brampton

Missing child Skyla-Rose Deschepper and suspect Anthony Deschepper (Photo credit: Ontario Amber Alert)

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 21, 2025 5:09 pm.

Last Updated October 21, 2025 5:18 pm.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing one-year-old girl from Brampton.

The suspect is 38-year-old Anthony Deschepper and the suspect vehicle is described as a 2024 black Nissan Kick with a Quebec licence plate FRV4520.

Anthony is described as five foot nine inches, 181 pounds with brown hair.

Skyla-Rose Deschepper was last seen in Brampton. The relation between the missing girl and the suspect has not been released.

Their pictures have been released.

