Amber Alert issued for missing one-year-old girl from Brampton
Posted October 21, 2025 5:09 pm.
Last Updated October 21, 2025 5:18 pm.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing one-year-old girl from Brampton.
The suspect is 38-year-old Anthony Deschepper and the suspect vehicle is described as a 2024 black Nissan Kick with a Quebec licence plate FRV4520.
Anthony is described as five foot nine inches, 181 pounds with brown hair.
Skyla-Rose Deschepper was last seen in Brampton. The relation between the missing girl and the suspect has not been released.
Their pictures have been released.