Indigenous Services failing to improve critical services for First Nations, AG finds

Minister of Indigenous Services Mandy Gull-Masty rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, June 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted October 21, 2025 10:21 am.

Last Updated October 21, 2025 10:27 am.

OTTAWA — Indigenous Services Canada is falling far behind on its efforts to address long-standing health and infrastructure problems in First Nations communities, the federal auditor general says.

In a report released today, Auditor General Karen Hogan says that despite an 84 per cent increase in spending since 2019, Indigenous Services Canada continues to struggle to expand access to clean drinking water and emergency services in First Nations communities.

She says the department has failed to implement roughly half of the recommendations her office has made between 2015 and 2022.

Twenty years after the auditor general first raised concerns about First Nations’ access to clean drinking water, 35 long-term drinking water advisories remain in place and nine of them have been active for a decade or more, Hogan says.

The auditor says many of the recommendations issued to the department over the years align with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action and the final report into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Hogan says Indigenous Services Canada needs “sustained focus” to redesign how it delivers programs, and to collaborate with First Nations to improve their capacity and advance reconciliation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2025.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

What you need to know: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series

The Toronto Blue Jays will meet the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series starting Friday at Rogers Centre. Here's what you need to know before Major League Baseball's championship series begins. Home...

0m ago

Girl, 17, shot inside North York apartment, suspect at large: police

A 17-year-old girl is recovering in hospital after being shot inside a Toronto apartment unit early Tuesday morning, police say. Officers were called to the area of Grandravine Drive and Jane Street...

updated

1h ago

'We do this for the city': Vladimir Guerrero Jr. delivers emotional speech after Blue Jays' Game 7 ALCS win

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates with teammates and fans at Rogers Centre following Monday's Game 7 ALCS win against the Seattle Mariners.

1h ago

Majority of Torontonians think city is headed in the wrong direction, Chow to blame: poll

Six in 10 Torontonians say the city is headed in the wrong direction, with a similar majority placing the blame squarely at the feet of Mayor Olivia Chow, according to results of a new poll. A survey...

5h ago

