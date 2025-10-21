Girl, 17, shot inside North York apartment, suspect at large: police

A 17-year-old girl is recovering in hospital after being shot inside a Toronto apartment unit early Tuesday morning, police say.

Officers were called to the area of Grandravine Drive and Jane Street around midnight on Oct. 21 following reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found the teenage victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics tell CityNews they transported the female to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed with CityNews that the victim is 17 years old.

Police say the suspect fled before officers arrived. No description has been released, and investigators have not confirmed whether the shooting was targeted.

Authorities continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact them.