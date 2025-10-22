B.C. gang leader pleads guilty to conspiracy to murder Bacon brothers

Conor D'Monte is shown in this undated police handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Facebook, Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia. (Mandatory Credit)

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 22, 2025 12:14 pm.

Last Updated October 22, 2025 1:00 pm.

VANCOUVER — A British Columbia gang leader has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to murder three members of a rival gang more than 15 years ago.

B.C. prosecutors confirm that Conor D’Monte, who escaped to Puerto Rico for 11 years before being arrested in 2022, entered the plea to the single count on Tuesday.

Police have said D’Monte was a high-ranking member of the United Nations gang in B.C.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to murder Jonathan, James and Jarrod Bacon, leaders of the rival Red Scorpions.

D’Monte was also charged with first-degree murder for the 2009 killing of Kevin Leclair, another member of the Red Scorpion gang.

The BC Prosecution Service says that charge remains “alive” for now, until a sentencing hearing on the conspiracy plea.

The case has been adjourned to Nov. 12 to schedule a date for the sentencing hearing.

The province’s gang squad, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, has said D’Monte was one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives and it worked with its police partners around the world to find him.

People in Puerto Rico knew D’Monte as a charismatic organizer of charitable drives to buy Christmas gifts for needy children and to renovate an elementary school.

D’Monte also worked for a non-profit group called the Karma Honey Project.

The shooting death of Kevin LeClair at a Vancouver strip mall came during a violent gang war in B.C.’s Lower Mainland that included brazen shootings in public.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2025

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mother of 4 identified as victim in Brampton shooting connected to Amber Alert

A mother of four children, including the one-year-old girl at the centre of an Amber Alert Tuesday, has been identified as the victim in the fatal Brampton shooting, her family confirms to CityNews. Savannah...

1m ago

Suspect in Brampton Amber Alert, homicide case shot and killed by police in Niagara Falls

The man at the centre of an Amber Alert and homicide investigation was shot and killed by police in Niagara Falls following an overnight search that spanned multiple jurisdictions. The Niagara Regional...

updated

2h ago

Toronto proposes expanded flooding subsidies after thousands of homes damaged in 2024 storms

Toronto is moving to strengthen its defences against basement flooding after last summer's heavy rainstorms left more than 1,000 homes across the city with costly water damage. Mayor Olivia Chow announced...

2h ago

Maple Leafs, Raptors shift schedules to accommodate Blue Jays-Dodgers World Series

Toronto's sports calendar is being reshaped this week, as both the Maple Leafs and Raptors have adjusted their schedules to make room for the Blue Jays' long-awaited World Series appearance against the...

3h ago

Top Stories

Mother of 4 identified as victim in Brampton shooting connected to Amber Alert

A mother of four children, including the one-year-old girl at the centre of an Amber Alert Tuesday, has been identified as the victim in the fatal Brampton shooting, her family confirms to CityNews. Savannah...

1m ago

Suspect in Brampton Amber Alert, homicide case shot and killed by police in Niagara Falls

The man at the centre of an Amber Alert and homicide investigation was shot and killed by police in Niagara Falls following an overnight search that spanned multiple jurisdictions. The Niagara Regional...

updated

2h ago

Toronto proposes expanded flooding subsidies after thousands of homes damaged in 2024 storms

Toronto is moving to strengthen its defences against basement flooding after last summer's heavy rainstorms left more than 1,000 homes across the city with costly water damage. Mayor Olivia Chow announced...

2h ago

Maple Leafs, Raptors shift schedules to accommodate Blue Jays-Dodgers World Series

Toronto's sports calendar is being reshaped this week, as both the Maple Leafs and Raptors have adjusted their schedules to make room for the Blue Jays' long-awaited World Series appearance against the...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

4:37
Peel police connect fatal shooting of woman in Brampton to Amber Alert

Peel police say the suspect wanted in connection to an earlier Amber Alert is also believed to be connected to the shooting death of a woman in a Brampton parking lot.

16h ago

8:15
Toronto long-term winter weather outlook

It has been a mild fall so far, but sooner than you think, the mercury will be dropping. Natasha Ramsahai looks ahead to what type of weather you can expect to see this winter. 

22h ago

9:41
Blue Jays win Game 7 of the ALCS, advance to the World Series

Toronto is celebrating as the Blue Jays punched their ticket to the World Series with a 4-3 Game 7 win against the Mariners. Here is a compilation of all the best moments from Monday's victory.

23h ago

2:02
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. emotional after punching ticket to the World Series

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was emotional when reflecting on the Blue Jays Game 7 win against the Seattle Mariners. Toronto will face the Dodgers in the World Series.
1:56
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins the ALCS MVP

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who won the ALCS Most Valuable Player, thanks Toronto fans and his teammates as the Blue Jays advance to the World Series.
More Videos