COVID-19 vaccines may help some cancer patients fight tumors

FILE - A healthcare worker prepares a shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in La Paz, Bolivia, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Juan Karita, File)

By Lauran Neergaard, The Associated Press

Posted October 22, 2025 11:09 am.

Last Updated October 22, 2025 12:00 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The most widely used COVID-19 vaccines may offer a surprise benefit for some cancer patients – revving up their immune systems to help fight tumors.

People with advanced lung or skin cancer who were taking certain immunotherapy drugs lived substantially longer if they also got a Pfizer or Moderna shot within 100 days of starting treatment, according to preliminary research being reported Wednesday in the journal Nature.

And it had nothing to do with virus infections.

Instead, the molecule that powers those specific vaccines, mRNA, appears to help the immune system respond better to the cutting-edge cancer treatment, concluded researchers from MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and the University of Florida.

The vaccine “acts like a siren to activate immune cells throughout the body,” said lead researcher Dr. Adam Grippin of MD Anderson. “We’re sensitizing immune-resistant tumors to immune therapy.”

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has raised skepticism about mRNA vaccines, cutting $500 million in funding for some uses of the technology.

But this research team found its results so promising that it is preparing a more rigorous study to see if mRNA coronavirus vaccines should be paired with cancer drugs called checkpoint inhibitors — an interim step while it designs new mRNA vaccines for use in cancer.

A healthy immune system often kills cancer cells before they become a threat. But some tumors evolve to hide from immune attack. Checkpoint inhibitors remove that cloak. It’s a powerful treatment – when it works. Some people’s immune cells still don’t recognize the tumor.

Messenger RNA, or mRNA, is naturally found in every cell and it contains genetic instructions for our bodies to make proteins. While best known as the Nobel Prize-winning technology behind COVID-19 vaccines, scientists have long been trying to create personalized mRNA “treatment vaccines” that train immune cells to spot unique features of a patient’s tumor.

The new research offers “a very good clue” that maybe an off-the-shelf approach could work, said Dr. Jeff Coller, an mRNA specialist at Johns Hopkins University who wasn’t involved with the work. “What it shows is that mRNA medicines are continuing to surprise us in how beneficial they can be to human health.”

Grippin and his Florida colleagues had been developing personalized mRNA cancer vaccines when they realized that even one created without a specific target appeared to spur similar immune activity against cancer.

Grippin wondered if the already widely available mRNA coronavirus shots might also have some effect, too.

So the team analyzed records of nearly 1,000 advanced cancer patients undergoing checkpoint inhibitor treatment at MD Anderson – comparing those who happened to get a Pfizer or Moderna shot with those who didn’t.

Vaccinated lung cancer patients were nearly twice as likely to be alive three years after beginning cancer treatment as the unvaccinated patients. Among melanoma patients, median survival was significantly longer for vaccinated patients – but exactly how much isn’t clear, as some of that group were still alive when the data was analyzed.

Non-mRNA vaccines such as flu shots didn’t make a difference, he said.

—-

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Lauran Neergaard, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mother of 4 identified as victim in Brampton shooting connected to Amber Alert

A mother of four children, including the one-year-old girl at the centre of an Amber Alert Tuesday, has been identified as the victim in the fatal Brampton shooting, her family confirms to CityNews. Savannah...

1m ago

Suspect in Brampton Amber Alert, homicide case shot and killed by police in Niagara Falls

The man at the centre of an Amber Alert and homicide investigation was shot and killed by police in Niagara Falls following an overnight search that spanned multiple jurisdictions. The Niagara Regional...

updated

2h ago

Toronto proposes expanded flooding subsidies after thousands of homes damaged in 2024 storms

Toronto is moving to strengthen its defences against basement flooding after last summer's heavy rainstorms left more than 1,000 homes across the city with costly water damage. Mayor Olivia Chow announced...

2h ago

Maple Leafs, Raptors shift schedules to accommodate Blue Jays-Dodgers World Series

Toronto's sports calendar is being reshaped this week, as both the Maple Leafs and Raptors have adjusted their schedules to make room for the Blue Jays' long-awaited World Series appearance against the...

3h ago

Top Stories

Mother of 4 identified as victim in Brampton shooting connected to Amber Alert

A mother of four children, including the one-year-old girl at the centre of an Amber Alert Tuesday, has been identified as the victim in the fatal Brampton shooting, her family confirms to CityNews. Savannah...

1m ago

Suspect in Brampton Amber Alert, homicide case shot and killed by police in Niagara Falls

The man at the centre of an Amber Alert and homicide investigation was shot and killed by police in Niagara Falls following an overnight search that spanned multiple jurisdictions. The Niagara Regional...

updated

2h ago

Toronto proposes expanded flooding subsidies after thousands of homes damaged in 2024 storms

Toronto is moving to strengthen its defences against basement flooding after last summer's heavy rainstorms left more than 1,000 homes across the city with costly water damage. Mayor Olivia Chow announced...

2h ago

Maple Leafs, Raptors shift schedules to accommodate Blue Jays-Dodgers World Series

Toronto's sports calendar is being reshaped this week, as both the Maple Leafs and Raptors have adjusted their schedules to make room for the Blue Jays' long-awaited World Series appearance against the...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

4:37
Peel police connect fatal shooting of woman in Brampton to Amber Alert

Peel police say the suspect wanted in connection to an earlier Amber Alert is also believed to be connected to the shooting death of a woman in a Brampton parking lot.

16h ago

8:15
Toronto long-term winter weather outlook

It has been a mild fall so far, but sooner than you think, the mercury will be dropping. Natasha Ramsahai looks ahead to what type of weather you can expect to see this winter. 

22h ago

9:41
Blue Jays win Game 7 of the ALCS, advance to the World Series

Toronto is celebrating as the Blue Jays punched their ticket to the World Series with a 4-3 Game 7 win against the Mariners. Here is a compilation of all the best moments from Monday's victory.

23h ago

2:02
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. emotional after punching ticket to the World Series

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was emotional when reflecting on the Blue Jays Game 7 win against the Seattle Mariners. Toronto will face the Dodgers in the World Series.
1:56
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins the ALCS MVP

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who won the ALCS Most Valuable Player, thanks Toronto fans and his teammates as the Blue Jays advance to the World Series.
More Videos