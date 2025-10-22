Toronto Blue Jays’ run to World Series sets Proline+ sales record

Toronto Blue Jays first base Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates the team's 4-3 win over the Seattle Mariners to win the MLB American League Championship Series in Toronto, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 22, 2025 12:46 pm.

Last Updated October 22, 2025 1:01 pm.

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays’ stunning playoff run has taken Proline+ by storm.

Toronto advanced to the World Series for the first time since 1993 on Monday with a dramatic 4-3 home win over the Seattle Mariners in the seventh and deciding game of the American League Championship Series. Proline+, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.’s online sports-betting platform, recorded its highest-selling major league baseball game since the service began in the 1990s.

Sales for the game were five times higher than the 2025 regular-season opener. Toronto will open the World Series at Rogers Centre on Friday night against the defending-champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Toronto began the season as a 61-1 underdog to win the World Series, compared to Los Angeles being a 5-1 pick. The Jays are now listed at 2.75-1 (a $10 bet would return $27.50), while the Dodgers sit at 1.45-1 ($14.50 on a $10 wager).

One Proline retail player bet $100 on Toronto to win the World Series at 41-1 during the regular season, a wager that would return $4,100.

Toronto claimed the American League pennant in dramatic fashion, rallying from a 3-2 series deficit after dropping the first two games. The Jays forced Game 7 with a 6-2 win Sunday, an outcome backed by 78 per cent of bettors.

A solid 92 per cent of wagers had Toronto winning by two or more runs, while 88 per cent correctly picked the game to go over 7.5 total runs. A Proline player bet $300 on Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero homering, which he did, resulting in a return of $1,260.

In the deciding game, George Springer’s three-run homer in the seventh inning lifted Toronto to a 4-3 victory Monday night. A solid 73 per cent of bettors backed the Jays, but 93 per cent expected them to win by two or more runs.

Only 18 per cent of wagers had the game finishing under 7.5 total runs.

Not surprisingly, the two baseball games were the top events of the week (Game 7 first), followed by San Francisco-Atlanta, Washington-Dallas and Los Angeles Rams-Jacksonville NFL games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2025.

The Canadian Press


