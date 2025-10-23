Minister defends changes allowing Canada Post to shutter rural offices

Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement Joel Lightbound rises in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted October 23, 2025 4:46 pm.

Last Updated October 23, 2025 6:10 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal minister in charge of Canada Post told a parliamentary committee Thursday the recent changes to the Crown corporation’s mandate are not aimed at reducing any service to rural and remote communities where the post office is a considered a lifeline.

Procurement Minister Joël Lightbound announced significant changes to the company’s mandate on Sept. 25 as the government looks to help Canada Post cut costs and salvage its flagging business.

That included ending a decades-long moratorium on closing rural post offices — a move that sparked some concern about the future of mail delivery in remote communities that often aren’t well served by private couriers.

Lightbound told the standing committee on government operations and estimates that some post offices covered by the moratorium when it was applied are no longer considered rural and there are now other points of service in the communities.

He said he’s made it “crystal clear” to Canada Post that it must maintain delivery standards to rural, remote and Indigenous communities in whatever steps management takes to overhaul the Crown corporation’s business model.

Ending the moratorium — alongside other changes that would see Canada Post expand community mailbox service to roughly four million more addresses and adjust delivery standards for delivery — are ways Lightbound said Ottawa is “lifting the constraints” on Canada Post as it attempts to restructure its flagging business model.

At the time of his announcement, Lightbound gave Canada Post management 45 days to come back to the government with a plan to right the ship.

The Crown corporation welcomed the government’s transformation plan but the Canadian Union of Postal Workers criticized the move. The union’s members returned to the picket lines immediately after the announcement and are now on a rotating strike with collective bargaining still at an impasse.

Canada Post continues to post substantial operational losses and claims it is bleeding upwards of $10 million per day amid ongoing labour uncertainty with the union representing postal workers.

The Crown corporation has accumulated $5 billion in losses since 2018 and required $1 billion in support from the federal government earlier this year to stay afloat.

Lightbound estimated that implementing the measures allowed by the federal government’s mandate changes would save Canada Post $500 million annually.

Citing a rapid decline in letter mail over recent decades, Lightbound said Canada Post “has become too big for the volume that it needs to deliver.”

“Without any changes, we’d be in repeated bailouts,” he said.

Conservative MP Kelly Block asked what that could mean in terms of job losses at the post office, but Lightbound said “that’s a question best asked to Canada Post.”

With the federal government undergoing its own program review with aims of cutting spending by 15 per cent over three years in most departments, he said it’s fair to ask Canada Post to undertake its own review to find the same or even further cost reductions.

The postal workers’ union has accused Ottawa of trampling on the collective bargaining process by implementing the mandate changes without proper consultation.

But Lightbound, who was pressed by MPs Thursday about why the federal government waited so long to intervene to help stabilize Canada Post, said the future of the postal service has been studied ad nauseum in recent years.

Lightbound said the Industrial Inquiry Commission carried out earlier this year by William Kaplan examined previous studies about the best path forward for Canada Post. Ottawa adopted the recommendations from Kaplan’s final report to move quickly on the postal service’s turnaround, he said.

“The transformation has to begin,” he told the committee in French.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2025.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Finch West LRT could open Dec. 7 as revenue service demonstration passes, sources say

Ontario government officials say the Line 6 Finch West LRT will be fully transferred to the TTC by Nov. 3.

1h ago

Ticketmaster says it doesn't 'set or control' ticket prices in response to uproar over Jays World Series resale costs

Ticketmaster has responded to the recent uproar about the exorbitant price of Blue Jays World Series tickets, telling CityNews in a statement that it doesn't "set or control" ticket prices, "especially...

46m ago

Restore cancelled proms, Ontario education minister urges school boards

Education Minister Paul Calandra said Thursday that if an Ontario school board doesn't restore prom plans for three of its high schools that cancelled them, he will step in and do it. Three schools...

2h ago

Envoy to Mexico says Trump 'unrealistic' on building U.S. cars without Canadian parts

OTTAWA — Canada's ambassador to Mexico says U.S. President Donald Trump has "unrealistic" expectations about going it alone to build vehicles without North American inputs. Cameron MacKay tells the...

1h ago

Top Stories

Finch West LRT could open Dec. 7 as revenue service demonstration passes, sources say

Ontario government officials say the Line 6 Finch West LRT will be fully transferred to the TTC by Nov. 3.

1h ago

Ticketmaster says it doesn't 'set or control' ticket prices in response to uproar over Jays World Series resale costs

Ticketmaster has responded to the recent uproar about the exorbitant price of Blue Jays World Series tickets, telling CityNews in a statement that it doesn't "set or control" ticket prices, "especially...

46m ago

Restore cancelled proms, Ontario education minister urges school boards

Education Minister Paul Calandra said Thursday that if an Ontario school board doesn't restore prom plans for three of its high schools that cancelled them, he will step in and do it. Three schools...

2h ago

Envoy to Mexico says Trump 'unrealistic' on building U.S. cars without Canadian parts

OTTAWA — Canada's ambassador to Mexico says U.S. President Donald Trump has "unrealistic" expectations about going it alone to build vehicles without North American inputs. Cameron MacKay tells the...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Liberals look for budget dance partner

The Liberal Party says if the budget fails, and Canadians go back to an election, that's not on them. Opposition parties - who the PM has been meeting with - say securing the Confidence of the House is literally the government's job.

23h ago

3:00
Sky-high World Series ticket prices prompt calls for cap on resellers

Resale tickets for the World Series have hit sky-high prices prompting calls on the province to put a price cap on resellers. Erica Natividad reports.

23h ago

3:20
Victim in Brampton homicide identified as mother of four

A mother of four has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Brampton, her family confirms. Shauna Hunt has more on her connection to the suspect.
8:27
Carney to address Canadians ahead of federal budget release

Prime Minister Mark Carney will try to sell his budget to Canadians Wednesday night.  Will the Liberals even be able to pass it? Cynthia Mulligan discusses with Ashley Csanady, Erin Morrison and Jeff Rutledge. 
2:07
Testing halted on Eglinton Crosstown LRT after trains collide

The Ministry of Transportation says testing for the new Eglington LRT has stopped after an incident took place inside the Mount Dennis Yard last week. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

More Videos