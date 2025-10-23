More than 80 per cent of Toronto, GTA residents affected by Trump tariffs: poll

As the federal government continues to make progress on a new trade deal with the United States, relief from tariffs imposed by the Trump administration can’t come soon enough for most Torontonians.

A new poll conducted by Canada Pulse Insights on behalf of CityNews found 84 per cent of Torontonians say they have been affected in some way by tariffs, with 74 per cent of those people claiming it has increased their cost of living.

Another 28 per cent expressed anxiety over losing their jobs as a result of tariffs, which continue to plague specific industries such as steel, aluminum, copper, automobiles and lumber.

Fifty-eight per cent of Torontonians asked expressed fear about the direction the United States is headed, with 59 per cent saying they have decided not to travel south due to the ongoing tariff war.

While pressure continues in some political corners on Prime Minister Mark Carney to come up with a deal on tariffs with Donald Trump’s administration, Torontonians and those in the GTA firmly support his approach to date.

Almost one-third of Torontonians asked say Prime Minister Carney is best suited to dealing with Trump on behalf of Canadians when compared to Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre. Prime Minister Carney enjoys similar strong support on this issue across the country from residents in Edmonton (56 per cent), Calgary (59 per cent), and Vancouver (77 per cent).

When it comes to the “Buy Canadian” sentiment to counter U.S. tariffs, 43 per cent of Torontonians say they are actively looking to buy Canadian while shunning U.S. goods, even if it means paying more or facing limited choices in non-U.S. alternatives. Another 35 per cent say that while they plan on buying more Canadian products, they will still opt for American products if it comes down to cost and/or availability.

Additionally, 68 per cent of Torontonians agree with keeping U.S. liquor and wine off store shelves due to tariffs.

The poll was conducted between Sept. 30 and Oct. 6 among an even-based random selection of Canadian adults in Toronto and across the GTA. It is accurate within +/- 4.9 per cent 19 times out of 20.