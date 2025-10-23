More than 80 per cent of Toronto, GTA residents affected by Trump tariffs: poll

President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Thursday, April 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Alex Brandon

By John Marchesan

Posted October 23, 2025 5:08 am.

As the federal government continues to make progress on a new trade deal with the United States, relief from tariffs imposed by the Trump administration can’t come soon enough for most Torontonians.

A new poll conducted by Canada Pulse Insights on behalf of CityNews found 84 per cent of Torontonians say they have been affected in some way by tariffs, with 74 per cent of those people claiming it has increased their cost of living.

Another 28 per cent expressed anxiety over losing their jobs as a result of tariffs, which continue to plague specific industries such as steel, aluminum, copper, automobiles and lumber.

Fifty-eight per cent of Torontonians asked expressed fear about the direction the United States is headed, with 59 per cent saying they have decided not to travel south due to the ongoing tariff war.

While pressure continues in some political corners on Prime Minister Mark Carney to come up with a deal on tariffs with Donald Trump’s administration, Torontonians and those in the GTA firmly support his approach to date.

Related:

Almost one-third of Torontonians asked say Prime Minister Carney is best suited to dealing with Trump on behalf of Canadians when compared to Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre. Prime Minister Carney enjoys similar strong support on this issue across the country from residents in Edmonton (56 per cent), Calgary (59 per cent), and Vancouver (77 per cent).

When it comes to the “Buy Canadian” sentiment to counter U.S. tariffs, 43 per cent of Torontonians say they are actively looking to buy Canadian while shunning U.S. goods, even if it means paying more or facing limited choices in non-U.S. alternatives. Another 35 per cent say that while they plan on buying more Canadian products, they will still opt for American products if it comes down to cost and/or availability.

Additionally, 68 per cent of Torontonians agree with keeping U.S. liquor and wine off store shelves due to tariffs.

The poll was conducted between Sept. 30 and Oct. 6 among an even-based random selection of Canadian adults in Toronto and across the GTA. It is accurate within +/- 4.9 per cent 19 times out of 20.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Who will make the Blue Jays' World Series roster? Here's what we know

As the Toronto Blue Jays prepare for their first World Series appearance since 1993, the club is finalizing its 26-man roster. While there shouldn't be many surprises, the one key decision will come down...

5m ago

Park Lawn GO Station stalled, leaving Humber Bay Shores in transit limbo

The long-promised Park Lawn GO station, once expected to be open by now, remains stalled—casting uncertainty over one of Toronto's largest waterfront redevelopment projects. The station was envisioned...

3h ago

This river sends 500 billion microplastics into Lake Ontario each year: study

TORONTO — A new study of one of Canada's most urbanized rivers suggests it dumps the equivalent of about 18 cars worth of microplastics into Lake Ontario every year, a finding that shocked the lead author...

3h ago

Mother of 4 identified as victim in Brampton shooting connected to Amber Alert

A mother of four children, including the one-year-old girl at the centre of an Amber Alert Tuesday, has been identified as the victim in the fatal Brampton shooting, her family confirms to CityNews. Savannah...

14h ago

Top Stories

Who will make the Blue Jays' World Series roster? Here's what we know

As the Toronto Blue Jays prepare for their first World Series appearance since 1993, the club is finalizing its 26-man roster. While there shouldn't be many surprises, the one key decision will come down...

5m ago

Park Lawn GO Station stalled, leaving Humber Bay Shores in transit limbo

The long-promised Park Lawn GO station, once expected to be open by now, remains stalled—casting uncertainty over one of Toronto's largest waterfront redevelopment projects. The station was envisioned...

3h ago

This river sends 500 billion microplastics into Lake Ontario each year: study

TORONTO — A new study of one of Canada's most urbanized rivers suggests it dumps the equivalent of about 18 cars worth of microplastics into Lake Ontario every year, a finding that shocked the lead author...

3h ago

Mother of 4 identified as victim in Brampton shooting connected to Amber Alert

A mother of four children, including the one-year-old girl at the centre of an Amber Alert Tuesday, has been identified as the victim in the fatal Brampton shooting, her family confirms to CityNews. Savannah...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Liberals look for budget dance partner

The Liberal Party says if the budget fails, and Canadians go back to an election, that's not on them. Opposition parties - who the PM has been meeting with - say securing the Confidence of the House is literally the government's job.

14h ago

3:00
Sky-high World Series ticket prices prompt calls for cap on resellers

Resale tickets for the World Series have hit sky-high prices prompting calls on the province to put a price cap on resellers. Erica Natividad reports.

14h ago

3:20
Victim in Brampton homicide identified as mother of four

A mother of four has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Brampton, her family confirms. Shauna Hunt has more on her connection to the suspect.

17h ago

8:27
Carney to address Canadians ahead of federal budget release

Prime Minister Mark Carney will try to sell his budget to Canadians Wednesday night.  Will the Liberals even be able to pass it? Cynthia Mulligan discusses with Ashley Csanady, Erin Morrison and Jeff Rutledge. 

17h ago

2:07
Testing halted on Eglinton Crosstown LRT after trains collide

The Ministry of Transportation says testing for the new Eglington LRT has stopped after an incident took place inside the Mount Dennis Yard last week. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

22h ago

More Videos