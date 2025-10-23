NDP calls on Premier Ford to end ticket resale price gouging 

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles speaks to media at the 2025 International Plowing Match in Grassie, Ont., on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan.

By Richard Southern

Posted October 23, 2025 5:33 am.

Last Updated October 23, 2025 5:38 am.

Opposition parties are stepping up the push to get the Ford government to reinstate a cap on resale prices following astronomical ticket costs for Toronto Blue Jays’ World Series games.

680 NewsRadio has learned NDP leader Marit Stiles will launch a new campaign Thursday morning, including an online petition outside the Rogers Centre, calling on the government to bring back anti-scalping legislation, which it scrapped when it took office six years ago.  

The party also tabled a motion late Wednesday calling on the Ford government to update the Ticket Sales Act by banning the resale of tickets above their face value.

“Ontarians shouldn’t have to go into debt to support their team or see their favourite artist,” says Stiles. “If Ford’s Conservatives don’t allow this motion to pass, then Blue Jays fans can point the finger squarely at him when they’re priced out of the World Series.”

Premier Ford said Wednesday that he was considering tabling legislation to cap prices.

“When you have one player in the market that controls the tickets, that’s not right for the people, so we are actually reviewing that right now,” he told reporters at Queens Park.

Back in 2019, the Ford government scrapped the ticket-capping plan introduced by the previous Liberal government, calling it unenforceable and claiming it would have driven consumers to buy tickets on the black market, further spiking prices.

