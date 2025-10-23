Weekend need-to-know: Blue Jays’ first appearance in the Fall Classic in 32 years

The Toronto Blue Jays celebrate after Game 7 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, in Toronto. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 23, 2025 1:44 pm.

Get out and cheer on the Blue Jays as they make their first appearance in the World Series in 32 years.

World Series Games 1 and 2

The Toronto Blue Jays are hosting Games 1 and 2 of the World Series this weekend and if you didn’t manage to snag tickets, there will be lots of opportunities to cheer on Canada’s team.

The City of Toronto will be hosting a watch party at Nathan Phillips Square on Friday and Saturday nights. There will be a live DJ and Blue Jays trivia in between innings.

Celebration Square, renamed The Bird’s Nest, in Mississauga will also continue to hold watch parties through the World Series.

Both games kick off just after 8 p.m. at the Rogers Centre on Friday and Saturday.

Raptors/ Leafs in action

If it wasn’t a busy enough sports weekend in Toronto already, the Toronto Raptors and the Maple Leafs are in action. Both teams have adjust their start times to not interfere with the World Series.

The Toronto Raptors homeopener against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday will start at 6:30 p.m., moved up from 7:30 p.m. at the Scotiabank Arena.

Meanwhile, the puck will drop at 5 p.m. Saturday for the Maple Leafs against the Buffalo Sabres instead of 7 p.m., also at the Scotiabank Arena.

Day of the Dead Celebration – Día de los Muertos

The main celebration of the 17th annual Day of the Dead will be happening this Saturday at Wychwood Barns.

The celebration includes the art exhibition Collective/Memory, “inspired by the roots of social justice activism and the theories of oppositional consciousness, highlighting artists whose collaborative practices build shared narratives of remembrance and resistance.”

It kicks off 3:30 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m. feature captivating performances, original artwork, and traditional food. A $10 donation to enter is appreciated while seniors and those under 12 can get in free.

Art Toronto

Canada’s international fair for modern and contemporary art kicks off Thursday and runs through the weekend at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Art Toronto will feature two new exhibitions: Arte Sur, a showcase of Latin American art and Generations, an intergenerational portrait of Canadian art.

The fair will play host to 100 national and international galleries, installation and project spaces over its four days.

Tickets are still available on their website.

TTC/GO closures

No TTC/GO closures

Road closures

Gardiner Expressway ongoing closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

A stretch of the westbound Gardiner will also be reduced from four lanes to three for approximately one year. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Finch West LRT could open Dec. 7 as revenue service demonstration passes, sources say

Ontario government officials say the Line 6 Finch West LRT will be fully transferred to the TTC by Nov. 3.

11m ago

Gardiner Expressway reopening delayed until Nov. 10

The reopening of the Gardiner Expressway between Dufferin and Strachan has been delayed until Nov. 10, according to the Transportation Minister. The minister attributed the delay to the Toronto Blue...

1h ago

Blue Jays rookie Trey Yesavage to start Game 1 of World Series

The first pitch of the 2025 World Series will be thrown by rookie Trey Yesavage. Manager John Schneider announced Thursday that the right-hander will start Friday's Game 1 for the Toronto Blue Jays against...

34m ago

$58 tickets? A lot has changed since the Jays' last World Series appearance

The Toronto Blue Jays will be back in a somewhat familiar spot when the World Series kicks off on Friday against the L.A. Dodgers. The blue birds famously won the coveted Commissioner's Trophy back-to-back...

24m ago

Top Stories

Finch West LRT could open Dec. 7 as revenue service demonstration passes, sources say

Ontario government officials say the Line 6 Finch West LRT will be fully transferred to the TTC by Nov. 3.

11m ago

Gardiner Expressway reopening delayed until Nov. 10

The reopening of the Gardiner Expressway between Dufferin and Strachan has been delayed until Nov. 10, according to the Transportation Minister. The minister attributed the delay to the Toronto Blue...

1h ago

Blue Jays rookie Trey Yesavage to start Game 1 of World Series

The first pitch of the 2025 World Series will be thrown by rookie Trey Yesavage. Manager John Schneider announced Thursday that the right-hander will start Friday's Game 1 for the Toronto Blue Jays against...

34m ago

$58 tickets? A lot has changed since the Jays' last World Series appearance

The Toronto Blue Jays will be back in a somewhat familiar spot when the World Series kicks off on Friday against the L.A. Dodgers. The blue birds famously won the coveted Commissioner's Trophy back-to-back...

24m ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Liberals look for budget dance partner

The Liberal Party says if the budget fails, and Canadians go back to an election, that's not on them. Opposition parties - who the PM has been meeting with - say securing the Confidence of the House is literally the government's job.

21h ago

3:00
Sky-high World Series ticket prices prompt calls for cap on resellers

Resale tickets for the World Series have hit sky-high prices prompting calls on the province to put a price cap on resellers. Erica Natividad reports.

20h ago

3:20
Victim in Brampton homicide identified as mother of four

A mother of four has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Brampton, her family confirms. Shauna Hunt has more on her connection to the suspect.
8:27
Carney to address Canadians ahead of federal budget release

Prime Minister Mark Carney will try to sell his budget to Canadians Wednesday night.  Will the Liberals even be able to pass it? Cynthia Mulligan discusses with Ashley Csanady, Erin Morrison and Jeff Rutledge. 
2:07
Testing halted on Eglinton Crosstown LRT after trains collide

The Ministry of Transportation says testing for the new Eglington LRT has stopped after an incident took place inside the Mount Dennis Yard last week. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

More Videos