2 charged, more than 100 items seized in York Region break-and-enter probe

Search warrants executed at residences in Toronto led to the recovery of more than 100 items believed to have been stolen during the break-ins. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 23, 2025 10:06 am.

Police have laid charges against two suspects and recovered a large cache of stolen property in connection with an ongoing investigation into a string of residential break-and-enters across York Region.

The investigation began on July 16, when officers responded to a break-in at a home near Huronia Place and Riverview Avenue in Vaughan. Police allege a female suspect approached the front door to ensure the residence was empty before three male suspects forced entry through a sliding glass door at the rear of the property.

On Oct. 8, investigators conducting surveillance in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Executive Drive in Whitchurch-Stouffville observed another break-and-enter in progress. Officers moved in and arrested two suspects at the scene.

Property seized in Toronto raids

Search warrants executed at residences in Toronto led to the recovery of more than 100 items believed to have been stolen during the break-ins. Police say the haul includes luxury purses, jewellery, watches, electronics, and even dental products.

Investigators have created an online photo gallery of the seized property. They are urging anyone who was a victim of a residential break-in between June and October 2025 to review the images and contact police if they recognize their belongings. Ownership must be verified before items are returned, police noted.

While two suspects are now in custody, police say they are still searching for three additional suspects — two women and one man — believed to be connected to the break-and-enter ring.

The investigation remains ongoing.

