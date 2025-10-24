breaking

Blue Jays slam Dodgers 11-4 to take Game 1 of World Series

Toronto Blue Jays' Addison Barger connects for a grand slam against the Los Angeles Dodgers' during the sixth inning in Game 1 of baseball's World Series, Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, in Toronto. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 24, 2025 11:27 pm.

Last Updated October 24, 2025 11:36 pm.

The Toronto Blue Jays scored nine times in the sixth inning, highlighted by a pinch-hit grand slam home run by Addison Barger to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-4 in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night.

Batting for Davis Schneider against left-hander Anthony Banda, Barger drilled a 2-1 slider 413 feet to right-center, his third home run of these playoffs, and the first ever pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history

Barger’s homer was the first postseason grand slam in Blue Jays history, and the big blow in a nine-run, six-hit frame that gave Toronto an 11-2 lead over the defending World Series champions.

Alejandro Kirk added a two-run homer later in the inning for the Blue Jays, who trails only Sandy Alomar and Cal Raleigh for the most home runs in a postseason by a catcher with four.

It marked the third-highest run total in a single inning in World Series history. The Athletics had 10 runs in the seventh against the Cubs in Game 4 in 1929, and the Tigers matched that in the third inning of Game 6 against the Cardinals in 1968.

Blue Jays rookie starter Trey Yesavage allowed two earned runs over four innings.

Shohei Ohtani homered for the Dodgers.

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series will be played Saturday night in Toronto.

Top Stories

Brampton man wanted for murder after woman found dead in Niagara park

Police in Niagara Region say a 27-year-old Brampton man is wanted for murder after a woman was found dead in a park on Tuesday. Police say they were called to the scene at Charles Daley Park in Lincoln,...

6h ago

Woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Forest Hill

A woman in her 70s has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Forest Hill. Toronto police say the incident occurred in the Spadina Road and Heath Street West area just before 6:30...

1h ago

B.C. billionaire Ruby Liu loses court fight to take over Hudson's Bay properties

TORONTO — A B.C. billionaire who spent the summer fighting to move a department store she wants to create into former Hudson’s Bay properties has found herself on the losing end of an Ontario Superior...

2h ago

Ontario trustee tied to Italy art trip who education minister sought to fire resigns

An Ontario school trustee who the province's education minister sought to fire through legislation has now resigned. Mark Watson was one of four trustees with the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District...

5h ago

