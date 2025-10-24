Brampton man wanted for murder after woman found dead in Niagara park
Posted October 24, 2025 5:03 pm.
Last Updated October 24, 2025 5:06 pm.
Police in Niagara Region say a 27-year-old Brampton man is wanted for murder after a woman was found dead in a park on Tuesday.
Police say they were called to the scene at Charles Daley Park in Lincoln, Ont., around 11 a.m., where they found the body of a woman with traumatic injuries.
Police have since identified the woman as Amanpreet Saini, 27, of Toronto.
Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for 27-year-old Manpreet Singh, of Brampton, on the charge of second-degree murder.
Investigators say they have information suggesting Singh may have fled the country shortly after Saini’s body was found.
Police believe it was a targeted incident, but have not said what the relationship was between the two.