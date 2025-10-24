Brampton man wanted for murder after woman found dead in Niagara park

Police in Niagara Region say a 27-year-old Brampton man is wanted for murder after a woman was found dead in a park on Tuesday.

Police say they were called to the scene at Charles Daley Park in Lincoln, Ont., around 11 a.m., where they found the body of a woman with traumatic injuries.

Police have since identified the woman as Amanpreet Saini, 27, of Toronto.

Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for 27-year-old Manpreet Singh, of Brampton, on the charge of second-degree murder.

Investigators say they have information suggesting Singh may have fled the country shortly after Saini’s body was found.

Police believe it was a targeted incident, but have not said what the relationship was between the two.