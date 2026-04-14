Toronto police are alerting homeowners to what authorities are calling a sophisticated roofing and impersonation scam that has already cost victims thousands of dollars.

Officials say suspects have been going door‑to‑door at residential properties, claiming to spot urgent problems with roofs, chimneys or exterior structures. Homeowners are then pressured into agreeing to repairs on the spot.

After beginning minor work, suspects allegedly insist they’ve uncovered new, serious issues that require immediate attention, inflating the cost. Victims are then pushed into making multiple payments for repairs that investigators now believe were unnecessary, substandard or never completed.

In several cases, police allege the suspects returned — or sent additional individuals — to reinforce the illusion of a legitimate contracting operation and demand more money.

One concerning twist in the ongoing scam comes when homeowners refuse to pay further. According to authorities, a man posing as an Interpol investigator has shown up at victims’ doors, flashing what appears to be official identification. He allegedly claims the contracting company is under investigation and tells homeowners they are being watched, instructing them not to speak to anyone.

Victims are then pressured into handing over even more money under the guise of “assisting” with the investigation.

Police say the scam appears coordinated and ongoing.

Suspect descriptions released

Primary contractors:

White men with Irish or Scottish accents

In some cases, one suspect is described as heavy‑set, clean‑shaven, wearing dark blue clothing with a possible company logo and a noticeable limp in his left arm

Associated contractor/referral suspect:

White man with an Irish accent and a red beard

Impersonator posing as an Interpol investigator:

White man, tall, medium build

Wearing a windbreaker and jeans

Displayed a lanyard with what appeared to be official ID

No law enforcement agency will ever demand payment, police say

Toronto police are reminding the public that Interpol does not conduct investigations door‑to‑door, nor does any legitimate police service request money from residents.

Investigators urge homeowners to be cautious of unsolicited contractors, verify credentials independently, seek multiple quotes and be wary of escalating costs or high‑pressure tactics.

Anyone who believes they may have been targeted is asked to contact the police.