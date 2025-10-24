Blue Jays vs. Dodgers: CityNews makes World Series bet against Los Angeles’ KTLA 5

Ahead of the World Series matchup between the Blue Jays and the Dodgers, CityNews in Toronto made a friendly wager with KTLA 5 Morning News in Los Angeles.

Game 1 of the World Series is set to start at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

“We feel good. We feel confident,” CityNews 24/7 co-anchor Melanie Ng told KTLA 5 anchors Jessica Holmes and Frank Buckley on Friday.

“We’re sorry, your team’s about to lose,” Holmes replied.

Buckley outlined the details of the friendly wager.

“If the Dodgers win, you all have to take a photo wearing Dodgers gear and post it on social media. If the Blue Jays somehow win, we’re talking about the whole series, we’ll swallow our pride and wear Jays gear for a photo,” he said.

“Maybe just go buy it right now … so you have it ready,” CityNews 24/7 co-anchor Faiza Amin quickly replied, referring to the Blue Jays merchandise.

Buckley asked the CityNews anchors what they think the Blue Jays’ odds are in the World Series.

“Do you think the Dodgers will sweep or will they allow Toronto to win one game?” Buckley asked.

“We think the Blue Jays will win in,” Ng started to say, with Ng and Amin adding in unison, “six, seven.”

Holmes also brought in the station’s weatherman Mark Kriski into the conversation.

“Our weatherman is from Nova Scotia, lived in Montreal. He’s going for the Dodgers,” Holmes said.

“I’m going for the Dodgers. Of course I have to. I lived more than half my life here,” Kriski replied, but acknowledged he understands the feelings of Canadians.

“I’ve been talking to some people in Canada, the whole country is fired up,” he said.

As the on-air chat wound down, the CityNews anchors explained why they think the Blue Jays are champions.

“You can never count the Blue Jays out,” Ng said. “We heard them say ‘you gotta get that Game One done.’ We did it with the Mariners. We lost the first two at home and guess what? We won.”

Earlier on Friday, Mayor Olivia Chow said she made a cycling bet with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.