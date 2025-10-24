Blue Jays vs. Dodgers: CityNews makes World Series bet against Los Angeles’ KTLA 5

CityNews 24//7 has made a friendly wager against KTLA 5 in Los Angeles about the World Series. We hope they're ready for the upcoming Blue Jays win!

By News Staff

Posted October 24, 2025 2:46 pm.

Last Updated October 24, 2025 3:05 pm.

Ahead of the World Series matchup between the Blue Jays and the Dodgers, CityNews in Toronto made a friendly wager with KTLA 5 Morning News in Los Angeles.

Game 1 of the World Series is set to start at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

“We feel good. We feel confident,” CityNews 24/7 co-anchor Melanie Ng told KTLA 5 anchors Jessica Holmes and Frank Buckley on Friday.

“We’re sorry, your team’s about to lose,” Holmes replied.

Buckley outlined the details of the friendly wager.

“If the Dodgers win, you all have to take a photo wearing Dodgers gear and post it on social media. If the Blue Jays somehow win, we’re talking about the whole series, we’ll swallow our pride and wear Jays gear for a photo,” he said.

“Maybe just go buy it right now … so you have it ready,” CityNews 24/7 co-anchor Faiza Amin quickly replied, referring to the Blue Jays merchandise.

Buckley asked the CityNews anchors what they think the Blue Jays’ odds are in the World Series.

“Do you think the Dodgers will sweep or will they allow Toronto to win one game?” Buckley asked.

“We think the Blue Jays will win in,” Ng started to say, with Ng and Amin adding in unison, “six, seven.”

Holmes also brought in the station’s weatherman Mark Kriski into the conversation.

“Our weatherman is from Nova Scotia, lived in Montreal. He’s going for the Dodgers,” Holmes said.

“I’m going for the Dodgers. Of course I have to. I lived more than half my life here,” Kriski replied, but acknowledged he understands the feelings of Canadians.

“I’ve been talking to some people in Canada, the whole country is fired up,” he said.

As the on-air chat wound down, the CityNews anchors explained why they think the Blue Jays are champions.

“You can never count the Blue Jays out,” Ng said. “We heard them say ‘you gotta get that Game One done.’ We did it with the Mariners. We lost the first two at home and guess what? We won.”

Earlier on Friday, Mayor Olivia Chow said she made a cycling bet with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford pausing U.S. tariff ad starting Monday, still airing during World Series Game 1 and 2

Premier Doug Ford said he will be pausing the U.S. ad on tariffs after U.S. President Donald Trump cut off trade talks with Canada because of the campaign. In a statement released on Friday, Ford said...

46m ago

Eaton Centre shooter Christopher Husbands denied parole

Christopher Husbands, the man behind the deadly 2012 Eaton Centre shooting that left two men dead, has been denied parole after more than a decade in prison. The Parole Board of Canada rejected Husbands'...

4h ago

New reforms mean bail hearings will no longer be 'get-out-of-jail-free card': Minister of Justice

Bail hearings will no longer be a "get out of jail free card,' Canada's Minister of Justice told Breakfast Television during an interview on Friday -- a day after Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal government...

4h ago

10 places to watch the Blue Jays World Series games

The World Series has taken over Toronto and Blue Jays fans are preparing to cheer on the home team as they play in the Fall Classic against the L.A. Dodgers For the games hosted by Los Angeles, Rogers...

26m ago

Top Stories

Ford pausing U.S. tariff ad starting Monday, still airing during World Series Game 1 and 2

Premier Doug Ford said he will be pausing the U.S. ad on tariffs after U.S. President Donald Trump cut off trade talks with Canada because of the campaign. In a statement released on Friday, Ford said...

46m ago

Eaton Centre shooter Christopher Husbands denied parole

Christopher Husbands, the man behind the deadly 2012 Eaton Centre shooting that left two men dead, has been denied parole after more than a decade in prison. The Parole Board of Canada rejected Husbands'...

4h ago

New reforms mean bail hearings will no longer be 'get-out-of-jail-free card': Minister of Justice

Bail hearings will no longer be a "get out of jail free card,' Canada's Minister of Justice told Breakfast Television during an interview on Friday -- a day after Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal government...

4h ago

10 places to watch the Blue Jays World Series games

The World Series has taken over Toronto and Blue Jays fans are preparing to cheer on the home team as they play in the Fall Classic against the L.A. Dodgers For the games hosted by Los Angeles, Rogers...

26m ago

Most Watched Today

3:45
Mayor Chow reveals her bet with L.A. mayor ahead of World Series matchup

On Breakfast Television, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow revealed her bet with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass as the Blue Jays take on the Dodgers in the World Series.

7h ago

1:42
TTC and Metrolinx ramp up service as Toronto gears up for Jays' World Series run

The TTC and Metrolinx are stepping up service as Toronto gets ready for the Jays' World Series run. As Jazan Grewal reports, extra trains and staff will be added to handle the surge of fans heading downtown.

17h ago

3:03
Brampton mayor calls for rapid bail reform in wake of intimate partner violence death

Brampton's Mayor is reacting to Ottawa's sweeping changes to the criminal code in the wake of a young mother who was killed in a case of Intimate partner violence. Shauna Hunt reports.

21h ago

2:59
GTA residents split on key issues being tackled by Ford government: poll

A new poll conducted on behalf of CityNews is giving us a clearer picture of what GTA residents think of Premier Doug Ford and his policies, and there's one action in particular that isn't sitting well with most people.
1:56
On and off showers continuing through Thursday

A mostly cloudy day on Thursday with the chance of scattered showers throughout the day. Showers are expected to taper off late Friday.
More Videos