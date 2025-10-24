Ontario trustee tied to Italy art trip who education minister sought to fire resigns

Education Minister Paul Calandra is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted October 24, 2025 4:08 pm.

Last Updated October 24, 2025 5:38 pm.

An Ontario school trustee who the province’s education minister sought to fire through legislation has now resigned.

Mark Watson was one of four trustees with the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board who took a $45,000 trip to Italy to buy $100,000 worth of art for the board.

The controversial trip is one of several examples of what Ontario Education Minister Paul Calandra has cited as evidence of misuse of public dollars at some school boards and a need for a governance overhaul.

Three of the four trustees repaid their trip expenses, but Calandra has said Watson refused to pay his share back in full and still owes more than $12,000.

Calandra tabled a bill Monday with the sole purpose of firing Watson and barring him from being a trustee at any Ontario school board until 2030.

Watson has not responded to a request for comment, but on Friday the board said he had resigned.

Calandra said he would still proceed with the legislation to send a message on “accountability and integrity in education.”

“It is unfortunate our government had to introduce legislation for Mr. Watson to finally do the right thing,” Calandra wrote in a statement.

“His resignation was long overdue. Mr. Watson still owes the board thousands in taxpayer dollars, and I expect him to pay it back. Those funds should be supporting student achievement, not paying for lavish all-inclusive European summer vacations for out of touch school board trustees.”

