What to know about Ireland’s election as the country votes for a new president

Fine Gael candidate Heather Humphreys casts her vote with the help of her one-year-old grandaughter Charlotte at Killeevan Central National School in Newbliss, Co Monaghan, for the election for the next Irish president, Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. (Liam McBurney/PA Wire/PA via AP)

By Sylvia Hui, The Associated Press

Posted October 24, 2025 12:29 am.

Last Updated October 24, 2025 5:13 am.

LONDON (AP) — Voters in Ireland went to the polls Friday to elect one of two women as their new president for the next seven years, a largely ceremonial role in the European Union member country.

Catherine Connolly, a left-wing independent lawmaker who has the backing of Sinn Féin and is known for her strong stance against Israel, is widely seen as the leading candidate to become the head of state. The latest polls show she holds a significant lead with about 40% of support from voters, ahead of the 20% to 25% for her rival Heather Humphreys, representing center-right party Fine Gael.

The two are the only contenders after Jim Gavin, the candidate for Prime Minister Micheál Martin’sFianna Fail party, quit the race earlier this month over a long-ago financial dispute. Others — including musician Bob Geldof and the former mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor — failed to receive enough backing for a nomination.

The winner will succeed Michael D. Higgins, who has been president since 2011, having served the maximum two seven-year terms. Connolly or Humphreys will be Ireland’s 10th president and the third woman to hold the post.

Here’s what to know about the election:

Parties on the left back Connolly

Connolly, 68, is a former barrister who has been an independent lawmaker since 2016. She has drawn criticism for her views on Palestinians and the militant group Hamas, among other issues.

She was previously seen as an unlikely presidential candidate, but became the front-runner after Gavin dropped out. Though Gavin stopped campaigning, his name remains on the ballot paper.

In September, Martin criticized Connolly’s comments that called Hamas “part of the fabric of the Palestinian people,” saying she appeared reluctant to condemn the militant group’s actions in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel that ignited the two-year Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. She later maintained that she “utterly condemned” Hamas’ actions, while also criticizing Israel for carrying out what she said was a genocide in Gaza.

Opponents have said she risked alienating Ireland’s allies after she warned about the EU’s growing “militarization.” Some have also questioned her past role as a lawyer representing banks that repossessed people’s homes.

Connolly has garnered endorsements from left-leaning parties, including Sinn Féin, the Labour Party and the Social Democrats.

She said this week she “will be an absolutely independent president with an independent mind.” Her campaign website says she “wants to be a president for all the people, especially for those often excluded and silenced” and a “voice for equality and justice.”

Connolly began her political career when she was elected as a local political representative on the Galway City Council in 1999. Five years later, she was elected mayor of the city of Galway.

Humphreys stresses centrist approach

Humphreys, 64, has been in government for more than a decade, formerly serving in several Cabinet positions where she oversaw arts and heritage, business and rural development.

She was first elected as a local politician in 2004 and was a member of parliament from 2011 until 2024. She has stressed that she is a pro-business, pro-EU candidate.

Raised a Presbyterian in the mostly Catholic country, she said she would strive for unity and “build bridges” with communities in Northern Ireland, which is part of the U.K. and has a large Protestant population.

“I’m a center-ground person. I’m a middle-of-the-road person, like most Irish people,” she said in this week’s final presidential debate.

While Humphreys underlined her years of experience in government, Connolly criticized her as a representation of “more of the same,” saying she is aligned with the outlook of recent governments.

The president’s role

Ireland’s president plays an important ceremonial and constitutional role and represents the Irish state on the world stage.

The president appoints the prime minister, called the Taoiseach, after a vote in parliament, as well as other government officials and judges on the government’s advice.

The president also signs into law bills passed by lawmakers, and can call fresh elections if the prime minister no longer has the support of lawmakers.

While the role does not have the power to shape laws or policies, past presidents have been known to air their views on important issues. Higgins has spoken out on the war in Gaza and NATO spending, among other things.

When results will be known

Polls close at 10 p.m. (2100GMT) Friday. Counting begins Saturday, and the result is likely to be known by late Saturday.

The new president will be inaugurated at a ceremony in Dublin Castle the day after.

Sylvia Hui, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump says trade talks with Canada 'terminated' over Ontario government anti-tariff ads

Donald Trump says he is ending all trade talks with Canada based on an anti-tariff ad the Ontario government is running featuring former U.S. President Ronald Reagan warning about the economic threats...

5h ago

'Predictable and preventable': Brampton mayor calls for rapid bail reform in wake of Kulla murder

In the wake of a horrific case of intimate partner violence that played out in a Brampton parking lot on Tuesday, Mayor Patrick Brown is calling for changes to the criminal code to be implemented as soon...

9h ago

Carney the choice over Poilievre on who best addresses needs of Toronto, GTA: poll

While there are rumblings that next month's federal budget may trigger another federal election, a new survey may have opposition parties rethinking the threat of sending Canadians back to the polls. The...

1h ago

Survey finds waitlist for autism services triples under Ford government

The wait list for autism treatment in Ontario continues to grow, according to both parents and advocates, who claim children aren't getting the support they need. The Ontario Autism Coalition says a...

11h ago

Top Stories

Trump says trade talks with Canada 'terminated' over Ontario government anti-tariff ads

Donald Trump says he is ending all trade talks with Canada based on an anti-tariff ad the Ontario government is running featuring former U.S. President Ronald Reagan warning about the economic threats...

5h ago

'Predictable and preventable': Brampton mayor calls for rapid bail reform in wake of Kulla murder

In the wake of a horrific case of intimate partner violence that played out in a Brampton parking lot on Tuesday, Mayor Patrick Brown is calling for changes to the criminal code to be implemented as soon...

9h ago

Carney the choice over Poilievre on who best addresses needs of Toronto, GTA: poll

While there are rumblings that next month's federal budget may trigger another federal election, a new survey may have opposition parties rethinking the threat of sending Canadians back to the polls. The...

1h ago

Survey finds waitlist for autism services triples under Ford government

The wait list for autism treatment in Ontario continues to grow, according to both parents and advocates, who claim children aren't getting the support they need. The Ontario Autism Coalition says a...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
Brampton mayor calls for rapid bail reform in wake of intimate partner violence death

Brampton's Mayor is reacting to Ottawa's sweeping changes to the criminal code in the wake of a young mother who was killed in a case of Intimate partner violence. Shauna Hunt reports.

12h ago

3:00
Sky-high World Series ticket prices prompt calls for cap on resellers

Resale tickets for the World Series have hit sky-high prices prompting calls on the province to put a price cap on resellers. Erica Natividad reports.
3:20
Victim in Brampton homicide identified as mother of four

A mother of four has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Brampton, her family confirms. Shauna Hunt has more on her connection to the suspect.
2:07
Testing halted on Eglinton Crosstown LRT after trains collide

The Ministry of Transportation says testing for the new Eglington LRT has stopped after an incident took place inside the Mount Dennis Yard last week. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

4:37
Peel police connect fatal shooting of woman in Brampton to Amber Alert

Peel police say the suspect wanted in connection to an earlier Amber Alert is also believed to be connected to the shooting death of a woman in a Brampton parking lot.
More Videos