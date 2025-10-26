1 person arrested, police cruisers damaged in Etobicoke robbery

Police investigate a robbery in The Queensway and Kipling Avenue area. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

By John Marchesan

Posted October 26, 2025 5:28 pm.

Last Updated October 26, 2025 6:43 pm.

One person is in custody, and police are searching for others following a robbery in Etobicoke.

Police say they were called to The Queensway and Kipling Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of a robbery in progress.

“During the investigation, there was a collision involving police vehicles and the suspect vehicle,” Toronto police said in a social media post.

One suspect was taken into custody, and police say “additional suspects” fled the scene.

There was no word on whether anyone was physically injured in the incident.

There was no indication from the police whether it was a business or a personal residence that was targeted in the robbery.

