Toronto police say officers were called for crowd control after people climbed a 25-foot-high ice sculpture set up in the downtown core, teasing Drake’s new album.

The sculpture, which appears to be composed of large ice blocks, is located in a parking lot at 81 Bond St. near Dundas Street East.

Officers were called to the area around 11:05 p.m. on Monday after receiving reports that people were on top of the massive ice sculpture and refused to come down.

Police say people were breaking off chunks of the ice with pickaxes and hammers and throwing them, and a fire was also set on top of the structure.

As large pieces of the ice began falling, police say it created a dangerous situation for people on the ground, as well as those who climbed the structure.

Officers remained on scene out of concern for public safety, as well as to help with crowd and traffic control.

No injuries were reported.

The frozen sculpture is expected to unveil the release date of Drake’s new album. The 39-year-old Canadian announced on social media that the release date for his next project, dubbed “ICE MAN,” will appear once the structure melts.

It comes after a large explosion was seen on Thursday night at Downsview in connection with the shooting of a video starring the rapper.

Flyers notifying residents of the planned explosion were circulated before the explosion, and Downsview Park said it shared “advance notifications” about the filming through its website and social media channels.

Downsview Park later apologized to their “neighbours and the surrounding community for the distress that may have been caused by last night’s third‑party film shoot at Downsview Park, which included a blast effect and loud noises.”