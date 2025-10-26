Blue Jays fans show off classic Canadian kindness to opposing teams

TORONTO — A viral Reddit thread has prompted over 150 Blue Jays fans to donate to the Seattle Children’s Hospital.

In a comment from Oct. 20, Reddit user @brownmagician posted that they would make a donation to the hospital if the Jays won over the Seattle Mariners, to head to the World Series.

In a follow up, the user posted a screen shot of the donation receipt, prompting other fans to join in, posting proof of their own donations to the hospital.

A representative for the hospital confirmed to media they received over 150 donations from Blue Jays fans.

In other acts of good sportsmanship, a video on Instagram shows a Dodgers fan receiving a very Canadian delivery during Game 1 of the World Series.

As the Blue Jays quickly overtook the Los Angeles Dodgers, one Jays fan shared a video of a Dodgers fan in her section of the Rogers Centre getting a mid-game delivery of poutine and a Blue Jays hat, which he happily accepted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2025.

The Canadian Press