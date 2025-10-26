updated

Harbourfront collision leads to fuel spill, 1 man sent to hospital

Photo shows the aftermath of a collision in Toronto's Harbourfront neighbourhood. (Joe Lotocki/CityNews)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 26, 2025 9:14 am.

Last Updated October 26, 2025 9:42 am.

A two-vehicle collision in Toronto’s Harbourfront neighbourhood led to a fuel spill and sent one person to a hospital Saturday night.

According to authorities, a crash between a large truck and an SUV happened near York Street and Queens Quay just before 9:00 p.m.

Police say both vehicles remained at the scene. One man in his 50s was seriously injured and transported to a hospital for treatment by paramedics. He remains in stable condition.

Authorities say the Ministry of Environment and Toronto Water have been notified of the spill, which has since been cleaned up.

Road closures were in effect overnight in the area of Queens Quay West between Lower Simcoe Street and York Street. That intersection reopened shortly after 9:30 a.m.

