A 25-year-old man was taken to a hospital early Sunday morning after being stabbed in the neck during an altercation with another man, police say.

The incident happened in Brampton, near the intersection of Bovaird Drive East and Great Lakes Drive just before 2:00 a.m.

According to Peel Regional Police, the suspect fled the area in a vehicle and remains at-large.

Paramedics say a 25-year-old man was stabbed with an edged weapon and taken to a hospital. His injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening, and he was later released.

Police believe the two men are known to one another, but the circumstances leading up to the altercation are still unclear.

Officers say an investigation is ongoing.