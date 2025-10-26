Motorcyclist, 18, airlifted to hospital after serious crash in Brampton

An 18-year-old motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital early Sunday morning after a serious three-vehicle collision.

According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), the crash happened near Copperage Street and Financial Drive some time after midnight.

Officers say a Toyota SUV was travelling northbound on Financial Drive when it collided with a motorcyclist who was travelling in the curb lane. A third vehicle was also indirectly involved.

“The speed of the motorcycle is believed to be a factor,” a spokesperson for PRP told CityNews.

Authorities say two people inside the Toyota were brought to a hospital for “precautionary evaluations.” Meanwhile, the 18-year-old motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital and remains in life-threatening condition.

No other details were immediately available.