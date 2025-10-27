Three people were arrested after allegedly becoming combative during an anti-immigration demonstration and counterprotest in downtown Toronto over the weekend.

According to police, a large group of individuals gathered at Queen’s Park at approximately 12 p.m. on Oct. 25.

Authorities did not specify the exact purpose of the demonstration, but organizers with the right-wing nationalist movement, Canada First, took to social media to heavily promote a rally in Toronto and several other cities across Canada that day, to protest the federal government’s immigration policies.

Critics with a progressive group called Community Solidarity TO organized their own demonstration to counter the rhetoric coming from the Canada First rally.

“We are sending a clear message that Torontonians reject the scapegoating of immigrants and the Muslim community,” said Andria Babbington, president of the Toronto and York Region Labour Council. “Immigrants are welcome here and hate has no place in our city.”

Officers attended the scene and “provided direction to participants in an effort to keep the peace,” but authorities claim that some participants engaged in activities that caused disturbances and began assaulting other demonstrators.

“Participants became combative and assaulted a police officer,” authorities added.

Police later arrested and charged 34-year-old Daniel Ovecka, 31-year-old Bailey Villeneuve and 43-year-old Shane Graham, all of Toronto.

Ovecka faces a single charge of assault. Meanwhile, Villeneuve faces two charges for causing a disturbance and assaulting a police officer. Graham also faces a charge of causing a disturbance along with mischief causing damage to property under $5,000.

Graham was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 26, 2025. Ovechka and Villeneuve will make an appearance on Dec. 12, 2025.

Organizers with the Canada First movement hosted a similar rally last month at Christie Pits Park. That demonstration also prompted a counterprotest and ended with the arrest of 10 people.

Around half a dozen mounted police units rode between the opposing groups in the park, positioning themselves at times to keep the crowds apart.

Supporters of the rally say they’ll continue pushing for stricter border controls, while counterprotesters vow to stand behind immigrants. For now, both groups say they aren’t letting their message go unheard.

With files from Catalina Gillies