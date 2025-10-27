Audit finds federal department couldn’t account for 132 Indigenous artworks

Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations speaks at the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) Annual General Assembly in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted October 27, 2025 12:10 pm.

Last Updated October 27, 2025 2:46 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal government has lost track of more than 130 Indigenous artworks and risks losing the trust of Indigenous artists if it doesn’t take better care of its collection, an internal audit found last year.

The report, dated November 2024, was posted earlier this month on the Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada website. It tracked the operations of the department’s Indigenous Art Centre from April 2019 to August 2024.

The audit noted the Indigenous Art Centre’s collection — first established by the federal government in 1965 to protect, preserve and promote Indigenous art — consists of more than 5,000 artworks from First Nations, Métis and Inuit artists.

The collection is valued at roughly $14.4 million. The audit does not say how much the mislaid artworks are worth.

The Indigenous Art Centre began relocating the collection in 2022 to temporary private sector storage facilities while the former storage site was undergoing renovations.

The audit said the collection faced “key risks” to its security during and after the relocation and warned of an “increased risk of theft and security breaches.”

“Mishandling of culturally important art pieces held within the collection poses a reputational risk and could adversely impact the department’s relationship with Indigenous stakeholders,” the audit said.

The audit said the 132 mislaid artworks include an unspecified number of pieces that haven’t been found even though the department has a list of their last known locations.

“Up to date policy instruments with clear roles and responsibilities for implementing requirements for the protection, preservation, and promotion of the collection are essential for ensuring that the department fulfils its mandate to oversee the development and maintenance of Indigenous art held in its care,” the audit says.

“Failing to fulfil key requirements can erode trust bestowed upon it by Indigenous Artists and also negatively impact the Collection’s designated status through the (Canadian Heritage) Movable Cultural Property Program.”

The audit report called on the department to keep better records and improve monitoring and oversight processes for employees tasked with managing the collection.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2025.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario to scrap fixed election dates, raise donation limits under new bill

Ontario's attorney general is proposing to get rid of fixed election dates in the province, in a bill that would also see the limit for political donations...

1h ago

Ford grilled at Queen's Park about trade fallout with Trump over Ontario anti-tariff ad

It's an ad that could subtract significant money and jobs from Ontario's economy. That was the gist of Liberal MPP John Fraser's verbal tirade directed at Premier Doug Ford during question period at...

3h ago

U.S. will require all travellers to have photo taken at land borders, airports

The Department of Homeland Security is amending policies to require all non-citizens, including Canadians, to be photographed at all ports of entry and departure in United States. The changing security...

1h ago

2 of 3 suspects identified in Pickering mall theft, $25K of stolen sunglasses recovered

Police have identified two of three suspects who are accused of stealing more than $30,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a LensCrafters store inside Pickering Town Centre last month. According to...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario to scrap fixed election dates, raise donation limits under new bill

Ontario's attorney general is proposing to get rid of fixed election dates in the province, in a bill that would also see the limit for political donations...

1h ago

Ford grilled at Queen's Park about trade fallout with Trump over Ontario anti-tariff ad

It's an ad that could subtract significant money and jobs from Ontario's economy. That was the gist of Liberal MPP John Fraser's verbal tirade directed at Premier Doug Ford during question period at...

3h ago

U.S. will require all travellers to have photo taken at land borders, airports

The Department of Homeland Security is amending policies to require all non-citizens, including Canadians, to be photographed at all ports of entry and departure in United States. The changing security...

1h ago

2 of 3 suspects identified in Pickering mall theft, $25K of stolen sunglasses recovered

Police have identified two of three suspects who are accused of stealing more than $30,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a LensCrafters store inside Pickering Town Centre last month. According to...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:37
'Good job premier!': Ford pressed on anti-U.S. tariff ad amid trade fallout

Liberal MPP for Ottawa South John Fraser pressed Premier Doug Ford on the U.S. tariff ad played during games one and two of the World Series. The ads were pulled after Trump ended trade talks with Canada over the campaign.

3h ago

2:21
Gardiner construction wraps up early

Construction on the Gardiner Expressway wrapped up hours ahead of schedule. Dilshad Burman has the details.

6h ago

1:05
Colonel Sanders lookalike behind home plate at Blue Jays game

No, your eyes weren’t deceiving you, Blue Jays fans. That was Colonel Sanders behind the plate for Game 2 of the World Series.

15h ago

1:13
Blue Jays hoping to regain advantage in Game 3 of World Series

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn is in Los Angeles and hearing from Blue Jays manager John Schneider and the players ahead of Game 3 of the World Series.

13h ago

2:06
Frosty nights give way to cooler, seasonal daytime conditions

A mix of sun and cloud with the chance of a shower on Monday as temperatures struggle to reach the double digits.

20h ago

More Videos