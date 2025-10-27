B.C. man dies, three weeks after fighting off grizzly bear

Joe Pendry, who was injured when he fought off a grizzly sow with two cubs, near Fort Steele, B.C., on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, is seen in this undated handout photo. Pendry continues to recover in Kelowna General Hospital after he shot the animal before fighting it off with his bare hands. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Janice Pendry (Mandatory Credit)

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 27, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 27, 2025 5:12 am.

KELOWNA — A British Columbia man who fought off a grizzly bear in the East Kootenay region this month has died of his injuries, more than three weeks after the attack.

Joe Pendry’s wife, Janice Pendry, says he died on Saturday morning, from what doctors believed was a blood clot.

She says her husband had recently been able to walk in Kelowna General Hospital, and was “laughing and joking” the night before before his death.

She previously described how her husband, 63, initially survived the Oct. 2 attack that took place near Fort Steele, northeast of Cranbrook, while he was hunting elk.

She had said that Pendry, a former boxer, had punched and even bitten the bear after it charged him and he shot it in the leg.

The bear was driven off and the BC Conservation Officer Service said it was later found dead.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2025.

The Canadian Press

