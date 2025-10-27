Carney says Canada, U.S. were close to a deal when Trump ended trade talks

Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump hold a press conference at the White House in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted October 27, 2025 7:34 am.

Last Updated October 27, 2025 7:56 am.

KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada and the United States were close to a deal when President Donald Trump abruptly cut off trade talks on Thursday.

Carney says there were “very detailed, very specific, very comprehensive” negotiations about steel, aluminum and energy trade before everything changed late last week.

Speaking to reporters at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Malaysia, the prime minister says he hasn’t heard from Trump since Thursday.

Trump says he ended the discussions because of an anti-tariff TV ad the Ontario government has been running in U.S. markets.

On Saturday, the U.S. president declared that he would add a 10 per cent tariff on top of existing levies on Canada because the ad was still running.

Trump, who is also in Asia and will be at the same summit as Carney later in the week, told reporters today that he doesn’t plan to meet Carney for a while and that he’s very happy with the deal the U.S. has with Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2025.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

