Photo Gallery: Drake joins Vybz Kartel at Toronto concert

Drake, left, performs alongside Vybz Kartel at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 27, 2025 12:13 pm.

Last Updated October 27, 2025 12:46 pm.

When Drake was a teenager, he’d stand outside Toronto’s long-gone Escape Nightclub handing out flyers just to get inside and lose himself in Vybz Kartel’s music. On Sunday night, he came full circle, recalling that memory on stage as he welcomed the dancehall star for his first-ever Canadian concert at Scotiabank Arena.

Kartel, dressed head to toe in Blue Jays gear, kicked off night one of three sold-out Toronto shows at the venue, becoming the first Jamaican artist to achieve the milestone.

“Look at all these people right here, how much time we’ve spent with this man’s music right here,” Drake told a frenzied crowd.

Moments earlier, the Toronto rapper made a surprise appearance, performing a string of hits — including 2016’s “Controlla” and this year’s “Nokia” — from a balcony in the arena’s lower level.

Here’s a look at some scenes from the concert:

Vybz Kartel performs at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan
Drake, left, performs alongside Vybz Kartel at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan
Vybz Kartel performs at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan
Vybz Kartel performs at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan
Vybz Kartel performs at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan
Drake performs during a concert by Vybz Kartel at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan
Vybz Kartel performs at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan
Drake performs during a concert by Vybz Kartel at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan
Drake performs during a concert by Vybz Kartel at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan
Drake, left, performs alongside Vybz Kartel at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford grilled at Queen's Park about trade fallout with Trump over Ontario anti-tariff ad

It's an ad that could subtract significant money and jobs from Ontario's economy. That was the gist of Liberal MPP John Fraser's verbal tirade directed at Premier Doug Ford during question period at...

1h ago

New policy will require all travellers to U.S. have photo taken on entry and exit

The Department of Homeland Security is amending policies to require all non-citizens, including Canadians, to be photographed when they enter or leave the United States. The changing security regulations,...

1h ago

Gardiner Expressway fully reopens 18 months ahead of schedule between Dufferin and Strachan

Commuters received welcome news Monday morning as all six lanes of the Gardiner Expressway between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue reopened to traffic — a full 18 months ahead of the original construction...

4h ago

Ontario patient ombudsman cancels scheduled appearance at LTC home conference

As CityNews first reported last week, Ontario Patient Ombudsman Craig Thompson was scheduled to give a presentation this week at the “This is Long Term Care” conference happening in Toronto. But...

Speakers Corner

26m ago

Top Stories

Ford grilled at Queen's Park about trade fallout with Trump over Ontario anti-tariff ad

It's an ad that could subtract significant money and jobs from Ontario's economy. That was the gist of Liberal MPP John Fraser's verbal tirade directed at Premier Doug Ford during question period at...

1h ago

New policy will require all travellers to U.S. have photo taken on entry and exit

The Department of Homeland Security is amending policies to require all non-citizens, including Canadians, to be photographed when they enter or leave the United States. The changing security regulations,...

1h ago

Gardiner Expressway fully reopens 18 months ahead of schedule between Dufferin and Strachan

Commuters received welcome news Monday morning as all six lanes of the Gardiner Expressway between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue reopened to traffic — a full 18 months ahead of the original construction...

4h ago

Ontario patient ombudsman cancels scheduled appearance at LTC home conference

As CityNews first reported last week, Ontario Patient Ombudsman Craig Thompson was scheduled to give a presentation this week at the “This is Long Term Care” conference happening in Toronto. But...

Speakers Corner

26m ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Gardiner construction wraps up early

Construction on the Gardiner Expressway wrapped up hours ahead of schedule. Dilshad Burman has the details.

5h ago

1:05
Colonel Sanders lookalike behind home plate at Blue Jays game

No, your eyes weren’t deceiving you, Blue Jays fans. That was Colonel Sanders behind the plate for Game 2 of the World Series.

14h ago

1:13
Blue Jays hoping to regain advantage in Game 3 of World Series

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn is in Los Angeles and hearing from Blue Jays manager John Schneider and the players ahead of Game 3 of the World Series.

11h ago

2:06
Frosty nights give way to cooler, seasonal daytime conditions

A mix of sun and cloud with the chance of a shower on Monday as temperatures struggle to reach the double digits.

18h ago

3:05
Carney in Malaysia to strengthen trade partners amid U.S. tensions

Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Malaysia at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders' summit, pledging to move quickly on bilateral deals with interested countries.

11h ago

More Videos