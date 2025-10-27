Photo Gallery: Drake joins Vybz Kartel at Toronto concert

When Drake was a teenager, he’d stand outside Toronto’s long-gone Escape Nightclub handing out flyers just to get inside and lose himself in Vybz Kartel’s music. On Sunday night, he came full circle, recalling that memory on stage as he welcomed the dancehall star for his first-ever Canadian concert at Scotiabank Arena.

Kartel, dressed head to toe in Blue Jays gear, kicked off night one of three sold-out Toronto shows at the venue, becoming the first Jamaican artist to achieve the milestone.

“Look at all these people right here, how much time we’ve spent with this man’s music right here,” Drake told a frenzied crowd.

Moments earlier, the Toronto rapper made a surprise appearance, performing a string of hits — including 2016’s “Controlla” and this year’s “Nokia” — from a balcony in the arena’s lower level.

Here’s a look at some scenes from the concert:

Vybz Kartel performs at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

