Two strong quakes in the Atlantic Ocean rattle the eastern Caribbean

Photo from the USGS National Earthquake Information Center shows the intensity of an earthquake near Guadeloupe. (USGS)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 27, 2025 10:46 am.

Last Updated October 27, 2025 11:26 am.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck Monday in open waters in the Atlantic Ocean and was felt throughout the eastern Caribbean, officials said.

The quake occurred about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe at a depth of six miles (10 kilometers), according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The tremor was felt on islands as far apart as Antigua and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. No immediate damage was reported.

Shortly afterward, a second, 6.0 magnitude quake struck in the same area at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles), USGS said.

No tsunami warning was issued.

The Associated Press

