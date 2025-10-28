Ajax man facing assault, firearm, drug charges after weekend arrest

A Durham Regional Police Service vehicle is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 28, 2025 11:56 am.

An Ajax man is facing several charges after he was arrested on the weekend in connection to an investigation into multiple assaults.

The probe began in early October after police received information about a male who allegedly assaulted a person on numerous occasions and threatened the alleged victim with a gun.

On Saturday, officer spotted the suspect and arrested him in the Steeles Avenue and Trafalgar Road area of Halton Hills.

During his arrest, police say a loaded firearm with a prohibited extended 15-round magazine was seized. He was also allegedly found with illegal drugs police believe were intended for sale.

Keshon Christopher Leslie, 28, is facing charges including assault, forcible confinement, choke/suffocate/strange, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, among others.

He also faces eight counts of fail to comply with a release order.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

“The suspect was also wanted on a relief of surety warrant stemming from similar violent incidents with another police service,” Durham regional police noted in a release.

Leslie was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

