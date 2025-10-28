Canadians smash internet data usage records watching first 3 games of World Series

A person using a smartphone. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 28, 2025 3:40 pm.

A lot has changed since the Blue Jays last fought for the World Series back in 1993 — including how ravenous fans watch the games.

Back then, you were either inside a ballpark, or watching on cable.

Today, more and more fans are streaming the games on their smartphones.

In fact, Canadians across the country smashed internet data usage records during the first three games of the Jays vs. Dodgers final, according to Rogers.

The company says Rogers Xfinity customers consumed 145,000 TB of data during Games 1, 2 and 3.

To put that into perspective, Rogers says that’s the equivalent of streaming a three-minute video of Addison Barger hitting a grand slam 1.28 billion times.

“Canadians across the country are cheering on the Blue Jays and we’re proud to deliver the country’s most reliable internet to power the viewing experience of our customers at home,” said Mark Kennedy, Chief Technology Officer, Rogers.

By the numbers (Source: Rogers):

  • During Games 1, 2 and 3, almost half of our TV customers watched the game on Rogers Xfinity TV
  • During Game 3, which lasted 18 innings, our customers used 65,000 TB of data on the Rogers wireline network – the equivalent of sharing a photo of Alejandro Kirk hitting a home run 23 billion times
  • During Games 1 and 2, our customers used over 80,000 TB on the Rogers wireline network
  • Customers attending Game 1 at Rogers Centre used 6.8 TB of wireless data, the highest volume ever at a home game in Toronto

Rogers is the parent company of CityNews

Top Stories

World Series Game 4 preview: Blue Jays look to pull even after heartbreaker

After one of the most extraordinary games we’ve seen on the World Series stage — an 18-inning war of attrition that wound up a heartbreaking defeat for the Toronto Blue Jays — they...

1h ago

Budweiser Stage renamed RBC Amphitheatre, will close in 2027 for renos

Live Nation Canada says a planned overhaul of a popular waterfront music spot will increase summer lawn seating and add movable enclosures for winter concerts. The...

6h ago

King and Dufferin intersection to reopen Thursday following streetcar track work

The intersection of King Street West and Dufferin Street is set to reopen Thursday, as streetcar track work wraps up two weeks ahead of schedule. The area has been closed for the construction of new...

2h ago

Canada Post union asks Ottawa to butt out as talks set to resume

OTTAWA — The union representing thousands of Canada Post workers on rotating strike wants the federal government to butt out of bargaining as negotiators prepare to head back to the table with the employer...

52m ago

