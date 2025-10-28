Canadians smash internet data usage records watching first 3 games of World Series

A lot has changed since the Blue Jays last fought for the World Series back in 1993 — including how ravenous fans watch the games.

Back then, you were either inside a ballpark, or watching on cable.

Today, more and more fans are streaming the games on their smartphones.

In fact, Canadians across the country smashed internet data usage records during the first three games of the Jays vs. Dodgers final, according to Rogers.

The company says Rogers Xfinity customers consumed 145,000 TB of data during Games 1, 2 and 3.

To put that into perspective, Rogers says that’s the equivalent of streaming a three-minute video of Addison Barger hitting a grand slam 1.28 billion times.

“Canadians across the country are cheering on the Blue Jays and we’re proud to deliver the country’s most reliable internet to power the viewing experience of our customers at home,” said Mark Kennedy, Chief Technology Officer, Rogers.

By the numbers (Source: Rogers):

During Games 1, 2 and 3, almost half of our TV customers watched the game on Rogers Xfinity TV

During Game 3, which lasted 18 innings, our customers used 65,000 TB of data on the Rogers wireline network – the equivalent of sharing a photo of Alejandro Kirk hitting a home run 23 billion times

During Games 1 and 2, our customers used over 80,000 TB on the Rogers wireline network

Customers attending Game 1 at Rogers Centre used 6.8 TB of wireless data, the highest volume ever at a home game in Toronto

Rogers is the parent company of CityNews