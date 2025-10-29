Police seek suspect after 16-year-old stabbed at Pickering house party

A Durham regional police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 29, 2025 9:36 am.

Durham police are searching for at least one suspect after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed during a large house party in Pickering last week.

According to investigators, officers were called to a residence near Breezy Drive and Mink Street around 8:50 p.m. on Oct. 25 following reports of an armed person. When police arrived, numerous young people fled the area.

During an altercation, a teenage male was stabbed. Police say the victim was later located at a Toronto-area hospital before being transferred to a trauma centre for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities confirmed that a significant number of youth had gathered at the residence for a party when the confrontation broke out. The exact circumstances leading to the stabbing remain under investigation.

Investigators are urging anyone who attended the party or who may have captured the incident on cellphone, dash cam, or surveillance footage to come forward.

