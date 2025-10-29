Rozier will not receive salary while on leave, AP sources say. Attorney says tax lien was resolved

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier leaves the U.S. Federal Courthouse through a side door after his arraignment, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

By Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press

Posted October 29, 2025 11:25 am.

Last Updated October 29, 2025 1:27 pm.

Embattled NBA guard Terry Rozier will not receive his salary from the Miami Heat while on leave because of his arrest on federal charges related to a gambling scheme, two people with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Rozier’s salary — about $26.6 million this season, paid in installments, the first for this season having been due later this week — will be held pending resolution of the legal case, said the people, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the details were not released publicly.

The Heat will not receive any immediate salary cap relief by the NBA’s decision, one of the sources said. If Rozier is cleared and allowed to return to the NBA, which placed him on leave hours after his Oct. 23 arrest, he could receive the held payments in full, one of the sources said.

Meanwhile, Portland coach Chauncey Billups, who has also been placed on leave by the league after his arrest on gambling-related charges last week, is having his salary held by the Trail Blazers as well, one of the sources said. Billups is under contract into at least the 2026-27 season; the team announced that he agreed to a multiyear extension in April. There was no immediate comment from either the Heat or the Trail Blazers.

Meanwhile, Rozier’s attorney said Wednesday that a federal lien filed with regard to the player’s tax bill in 2021 was satisfied.

The Internal Revenue Service filed that lien against Rozier in November 2023, showing an “unpaid balance of assessment” of $8,218,211.70 for the 2021 tax year. But Rozier’s attorney, Jim Trusty, said in an email to the AP that the actual amount owed to the IRS at that time was a sliver of that total.

“There was never a debt of $8 million,” Trusty wrote. “Out of his total taxes owed in 2021 ($8m) he actually owed $9000. That was paid but the now-defunct lien still needs to be pulled from the local courthouse.”

ESPN first reported the lien’s existence. The lien is a public record, and there is no publicly available document showing it has been removed.

Officials in Broward County, Florida — where the lien was filed — did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A call seeking information from an IRS revenue officer was unanswered. Revenue officers work for the IRS to collect delinquent taxes.

Rozier owns a home in Broward County and records show his property taxes have been paid in full each year. That property is about 30 miles from where the Heat play their home games.

Rozier was playing for the Charlotte Hornets during that 2021 tax year and is now on the Heat roster. He, Billups and nearly three dozen other individuals were arrested last week on gambling-related charges detailed in two separate indictments.

Federal officials alleged that Rozier conspired with associates to help them win bets based on his statistical performance in a game when he was with the Hornets on March 23, 2023 — more than seven months before the lien was prepared and nearly eight months before it was formally filed. Rozier played sparingly in that game and gamblers who wagered that he would finish “under” certain statistical totals won those bets.

The charges against Rozier are similar to what former Toronto player Jontay Porter faced before he was banned from the league by Commissioner Adam Silver in 2024.

Rozier did not play in the final eight games of that 2022-23 season, with he and the Hornets citing a foot injury. The Hornets had several players injured at that time and were already eliminated from playoff contention.

Sportsbooks detected unusual patterns of wagers on the Charlotte game in question — prop bets involving Rozier were flagged and immediately brought to the NBA’s attention — and the league probed the matter but did not find enough evidence to conclude that Rozier broke any rules. The NBA, unlike federal law enforcement, does not have subpoena power.

The NBA said earlier this week that it is reviewing how sensitive information like injury reports — which are public and updated hourly — should be handled going forward. Members of the House and Senate have both asked the NBA for more information as well.

Sen. Ted Cruz, the Republican chairman of the Commerce Committee, and Sen. Maria Cantwell, the top Democrat on that panel, wrote Silver this week seeking detail “about how the NBA investigated and handled these allegations” and why the NBA allowed Rozier to continue playing.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford urges U.S. ambassador to apologize after report he lambasted Ontario rep over anti-tariff ad

Ontario Premier Doug Ford may have sparked a cross-border brouhaha when his government funded and aired an anti-tariff advertisement that infuriated U.S. President Donald Trump, but Ford is now trying...

4m ago

Man wanted in alleged sexual assault aboard TTC bus in Scarborough

Police are searching for a man in connection with an alleged sexual assault aboard a TTC bus in Scarborough. Investigators say just before 4:30 p.m. on October 28, both the suspect and victim were...

1h ago

B.C. man charged in 1997 Ontario serial sexual assaults following DNA breakthrough

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a British Columbia man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of violent sexual assaults in southwestern Ontario nearly three decades ago. The...

1h ago

Man, 52, wanted for murder in northern Ontario may be in GTA: police

A 52-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for murder in Sault Ste. Marie is believed to be in the GTA. Investigators in Sault Ste. Marie say Scott Devlin is the prime suspect in the death of...

36m ago

Top Stories

Ford urges U.S. ambassador to apologize after report he lambasted Ontario rep over anti-tariff ad

Ontario Premier Doug Ford may have sparked a cross-border brouhaha when his government funded and aired an anti-tariff advertisement that infuriated U.S. President Donald Trump, but Ford is now trying...

4m ago

Man wanted in alleged sexual assault aboard TTC bus in Scarborough

Police are searching for a man in connection with an alleged sexual assault aboard a TTC bus in Scarborough. Investigators say just before 4:30 p.m. on October 28, both the suspect and victim were...

1h ago

B.C. man charged in 1997 Ontario serial sexual assaults following DNA breakthrough

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a British Columbia man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of violent sexual assaults in southwestern Ontario nearly three decades ago. The...

1h ago

Man, 52, wanted for murder in northern Ontario may be in GTA: police

A 52-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for murder in Sault Ste. Marie is believed to be in the GTA. Investigators in Sault Ste. Marie say Scott Devlin is the prime suspect in the death of...

36m ago

Most Watched Today

0:49
Israel kills more than 100 people in Gaza, deadliest day since ceasefire began

More than 100 people have been killed in Gaza by Israel after airstrikes were ordered by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over claims he says Hamas went against the U.S.-backed ceasefire.

53m ago

1:40
Blue Jays fans celebrate in L.A. as Jays tie series 2-2

CityNews sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays fans in Los Angeles after the team tied the World Series 2-2.

6h ago

2:28
Fans celebrate Blue Jays' Game 4 World Series win

Fans are celebrating inside the Rogers Centre and across Toronto after the Blue Jays 6-2 victory against the L.A. Dodgers in Game 4 to even up the World Series.

14h ago

2:17
Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica: Canadian groups mobilize relief and rebuild

Hurricane Melissa, a Cat-5, slammed Jamaica’s south coast, with major damage in Saint Elizabeth. Helping Hands Jamaica and Food For The Poor Canada are raising funds for immediate relief and long-term rebuilding. Brandon Rowe reports.

17h ago

3:02
Rain to clear before trick-or-treating

An updated forecast shows the rain is expected to clear up for trick-or-treating on Halloween night. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

19h ago

More Videos