B.C. Mountie faces multiple gun charges in case spanning three years

An RCMP collar tab pin is seen in Edmonton on February 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 30, 2025 5:54 pm.

Last Updated October 30, 2025 6:07 pm.

VICTORIA — A Merritt, B.C., RCMP officer is facing a series of firearms-related charges including possessing firearms obtained through the commission of a crime.

A statement from the BC Prosecution Service says charges have been approved against Const. David Paul Feller following events that occurred in Merritt and Kamloops from 2020 to 2023.

Feller faces one count of breach of trust, two counts of possessing firearms obtained through the commission of an offence, and two counts of storing firearms contrary to the Firearms Act regulations.

He has also been changed with one count of possessing unloaded restricted firearms with readily accessible ammunition and one count of possessing restricted firearms at an unauthorized location.

The prosecution service says the charges were approved by an experienced lawyer who has no connection to the accused.

Feller is scheduled to make his first appearance related to the charges in Merritt provincial court on Nov. 18.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2025

The Canadian Press

