TDSB shutting down Toronto Island Natural Science School after decades in operation

The Toronto District School Board is ending programming at the Island Natural Science School as part of broader cuts to outdoor education programs. The decision is raising concerns among families. Catalina Gillies reports.

By Catalina Gillies

Posted May 13, 2026 8:44 pm.

Last Updated May 13, 2026 8:48 pm.

Students from across Toronto have travelled by ferry to the Island Natural Science School for decades to learn about wildlife, ecosystems and the environment just steps from Lake Ontario, but now families are learning the long-running program is coming to an end.

“I think it came as a big surprise to everybody and it’s a little bit disappointing because it is such a unique spot for a lot of inner-city kids to make the trip to and experience the island and no cars,” parent Brian Campanotti said.

“It really is focused on education and sciences and things like that, so it really came as a shock to everybody and I don’t know what the impact is going to be on the Island Public School.”

A representative for the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) said the closure is part of broader changes to its outdoor education programming.

Related:

“With tens of millions of dollars in maintenance and repairs required, we have made the difficult decision to close one outdoor education centre (Warren Park OEC),  ending the leases at two others (Forest Valley OEC and Etobicoke OEC), and end programming at two in-school locations (Toronto Urban Studies Centre and Island Natural Science School),” TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird wrote.

The decision is raised concerns among families, who said the school itself is already facing uncertainty amid discussions at the provincial level to potentially expand Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

“Obviously we’re also not in favour of the extension of the Billy Bishop airport, so to find out there’s another threat to the school — which is the science school shut down and what that might mean for a small school like Island Public School — was really upsetting,” parent Una Janicijevic said.

Parents added they’re questioning what the future could look like for students living or attending school on the island, which has limited options.

Related:

“I have two kids that attend Grade 4 and junior kindergarten so what that means for their future and we’re in an area that doesn’t have a lot of schools,” Janicijevic said.

“Where that puts our kids is a big question mark for families, so yeah we’re pretty upset about it.”

TDSB officials said they still recognize the importance of outdoor education and plan to work with external sites to continue offering opportunities for students if demand exceeds capacity at its remaining centres.

“Even when I was a kid a million years ago they were sending kids over there, so it’s been a really long-standing fixture of Toronto education and really sad,” Campanotti said.

The exterior of the Toronto Island Nature School operated by the TDSB as seen on May 13, 2026. CITYNEWS
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 dead after daytime shooting outside Vaughan home, York Regional Police say

York Regional Police officers say the incident happened on Kaiser Drive near Martin Grove and Langstaff roads in Vaughan Wednesday afternoon.

48m ago

Ford government spent nearly $200K in fees after buying, quickly selling private jet: receipts

The Ontario government only owned the plane for 12 days, but fees for maintenance, storage and legal services still had to be doled out.

2h ago

Mother charged with 1st-degree murder in Scarborough daughter's death

Toronto police have charged a 37-year-old mother with first-degree murder in the death of her toddler in Scarborough. Paramedics were called to 381 Port Royal Trail, a home near Midland Avenue and Steeles...

5h ago

Al Quds rally organizers suing Premier Doug Ford for defamatory statements

Premier Doug Ford is being sued by the Al Quds Committee for what they claim are defamatory statements he made in the lead-up to this year's event last month. The day before the March 14 event, the...

4h ago

Top Stories

2 dead after daytime shooting outside Vaughan home, York Regional Police say

York Regional Police officers say the incident happened on Kaiser Drive near Martin Grove and Langstaff roads in Vaughan Wednesday afternoon.

48m ago

Ford government spent nearly $200K in fees after buying, quickly selling private jet: receipts

The Ontario government only owned the plane for 12 days, but fees for maintenance, storage and legal services still had to be doled out.

2h ago

Mother charged with 1st-degree murder in Scarborough daughter's death

Toronto police have charged a 37-year-old mother with first-degree murder in the death of her toddler in Scarborough. Paramedics were called to 381 Port Royal Trail, a home near Midland Avenue and Steeles...

5h ago

Al Quds rally organizers suing Premier Doug Ford for defamatory statements

Premier Doug Ford is being sued by the Al Quds Committee for what they claim are defamatory statements he made in the lead-up to this year's event last month. The day before the March 14 event, the...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:54
Two men arrested over counterfeit licence plate operation

Two Hamilton men are facing multiple charges after Peel Regional Police uncovered what investigators describe as a counterfeit licence plate operation linked to dozens of criminal investigations across Canada.

6h ago

3:04
Toronto mother charged with first-degree murder of toddler

Toronto police have charged a 37-year-old mother with first-degree murder in the death of her toddler in Scarborough.

6h ago

1:05
Ford sued by Al Quds committee, premier's office doubles down on stance

Premier Doug Ford is being sued by the Al Quds Committee for what they claim are defamatory statements he made in the lead-up to this year’s event last month.

4h ago

2:13
Toronto Maple Leafs fire head coach Craig Berube

The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Craig Berube, the team announced on Wednesday.

7h ago

0:22
Masked suspects seen running from Toronto condo, $500K in jewellery stolen

Four suspects are wanted for allegedly stealing over $500,000 worth of jewellery in the CityPlace area early Sunday morning.

11h ago

More Videos