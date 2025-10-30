Clocks fall back this weekend: What Daylight Saving Time means for Canadians

Canadians will “fall back” on Sunday as Daylight Saving Time ends, giving residents an extra hour of sleep but also ushering in darker evenings across Toronto and much of the country.

At 2 a.m. on Nov. 2, clocks will shift back one hour, marking the official end of Daylight Saving Time (DST) for 2025. The change means sunrise will arrive earlier in the morning, but daylight will fade sooner in the evening—a trade-off that has long sparked debate among Canadians.

While some provinces have considered scrapping the biannual clock change, most of the country, including Ontario, continues to observe the practice. Saskatchewan remains the notable exception, keeping its clocks on standard time throughout the year.

Why do we still do this? What’s the point?

Daylight Saving Time was first introduced in Canada during the First World War as a way to conserve energy by maximizing daylight hours. The idea was that shifting the clock would reduce reliance on artificial lighting and heating.

Today, the original rationale for energy saving is less relevant, but the tradition persists. Supporters argue that longer summer evenings encourage outdoor activity and boost retail and tourism.

Critics counter that the disruption to sleep schedules and the abrupt shift in daylight patterns outweigh any benefits.

How it affects Canadians

For many, the extra hour of sleep on Sunday morning is a welcome perk. But experts note that the time change can have real impacts on health and safety:

Sleep disruption: Even a one-hour shift can affect circadian rhythms, leading to grogginess, irritability, and reduced concentration in the days following the change.

Road safety: Studies have shown a short-term increase in collisions after clock changes, as drivers and pedestrians adjust to darker commutes.

Mental health: Shorter daylight hours in the late afternoon can contribute to seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a type of depression linked to reduced sunlight exposure.

Workplace productivity: Employers often report a decline in focus and efficiency in the week following the time change.

In recent years, several provinces, including Ontario and British Columbia, have passed legislation to move permanently to Daylight Saving Time or standard time. However, these changes are contingent on neighbouring jurisdictions making the same move to avoid confusion in cross-border trade and travel.

For now, Ontarians will continue to adjust their clocks twice a year.

What Toronto residents need to know

When: Clocks go back one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2.

Where: Most of Canada, including Ontario, will observe the change. Saskatchewan, as well as parts of British Columbia and Quebec, do not.