3 men charged in ‘targeted’ Mississauga shooting

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 31, 2025 6:51 pm.

Three men from the Greater Toronto Area have been charged in connection with what authorities describe as a “targeted shooting” that took place in Mississauga last month.

According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), a white Ford Explorer was following another vehicle near Southdown Road and Lake Shore Road West on Sept. 3, 2025, at approximately 4:00 a.m.

Investigators say the situation escalated, and the suspect in the Ford Explorer allegedly fired his gun nine times at the other vehicle.

One victim – a man in his mid-30s – sustained serious injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

Following a weeks-long investigation, police arrested 18-year-old Daniel Emmanual of Mississauga. He is facing nine charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and five firearms-related charges.

Then, on Oct. 29, authorities executed a search warrant which resulted in two additional arrests.

Police say 55-year-old Loreto Perruzza of Mississauga was charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact. Authorities also arrested and charged 34-year-old Leeone Francesco of Oakville with obstructing a police officer, public mischief by making a false statement and accessory after the fact.

Both Perruzza and Francesco were released on undertakings with conditions and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

No other details were immediately available.

