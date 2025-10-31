Two men facing drug trafficking charges after separate arrests in Cobourg

Two men are facing multiple drug-related charges after separate arrests in Cobourg that led to fentanyl and cocaine seizures.

Police say the first arrest occurred around 7 p.m. on Oct. 28, when officers spotted a man wanted for breaching conditions of a release order.

34-year-old Matthew Lebold of Cobourg, was taken into custody. Officers allegedly found Lebold with 15.64 grams of suspected fentanyl, 5.5 grams of suspected cocaine, and a quantity of cash.

Investigators say the amount of fentanyl seized is equivalent to an estimated street value of $2,100.

Lebold is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

Police say Lebold has been arrested eight times since October 2024 and faces a total of 11 criminal charges, including multiple drug trafficking and firearm-related offences. Officers say they had 12 separate interactions with him over the past year.

A few hours later, around 12:30 a.m. on October 29, officers conducted a traffic stop that led to another drug seizure.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was wanted on an outstanding warrant. During the stop, officers allegedly noticed a passenger possessing a controlled substance.

The passenger was identified as 39-year-old Kyle Grieder of Hamilton Township.

Police say they found 379 grams of suspected fentanyl, 45.64 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, and some cash.

Investigators estimate the fentanyl seized has a street value of about $156,200.

Grieder is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and failure to comply with a probation order.