No GO train service on portion of Lakeshore West line on Sunday and Monday due to ‘critical work’

A GO Transit train is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted November 1, 2025 12:45 pm.

Commuters on a portion of the Lakeshore West GO line will face some schedule adjustments due to “critical” track work, which will affect service on Sunday and Monday.

The provincial transit agency says there will be no GO train service between Oakville GO and Union Station on November 2 and 3 as work continues on the replacement of the Etobicoke Creek bridge.

Metrolinx says they deferred the work on multiple weekends due to the Toronto Blue Jays’ playoff ru,n and with the World Series ending on Saturday night, “it is essential to complete this work to maintain safe and reliable services on the Lakeshore West line.”

Metrolinx says Lakeshore West trains will run on a 30-minute schedule between Niagara Falls and Oakville GO on November 2 and 3, and there will be no GO Transit services at Port Credit, Long Branch, or west of Mimico GO.  

On Sunday, GO buses will run between Oakville and Clarkson GO to take customers to Bramalea GO, where they can connect with eastbound Kitchener line trains to Union Station. There will be no GO Transit service at Port Credit, Long Branch, Mimico, or west of Exhibition GO. Special trains will run between Exhibition GO and Union Station.

On Monday, GO buses will run between Oakville and Clarkson GO to Erindale or Bramalea GO, where customers can connect to eastbound train service on the Milton and Kitchener lines to Union Station. Two eastbound and westbound trips have been added on the Milton line to help customers get to Union Station, while special trains will run between Mimico GO and Union Station on a 30-minute schedule.

Metrolinx says on November 4, two early morning inbound trains will begin at Appleby GO and Aldershot GO, with regular service scheduled to resume at 5:52 a.m.

Commuters are asked to check GO train schedules as some trip times could depart earlier or later than usual.

