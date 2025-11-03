Finance minister says ‘no surprises’ in budget, promises ‘generational investments’

Minister of Finance and National Revenue Francois-Philippe Champagne speaks with reporters as he makes his way to caucus on Parliament Hill, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted November 3, 2025 10:48 am.

Last Updated November 3, 2025 11:18 am.

Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says there will be “no surprises” when he tables a federal budget tomorrow that he promises will offer “generational investments.”

The finance minister told a press conference in Saint-Tite, Que., this morning that the budget bill will have “something for every Canadian.”

The government has said this budget is built around boosting investment in Canada as the country looks to shift trade away from an increasingly protectionist U.S. under President Donald Trump.

This will be Prime Minister Mark Carney’s first budget and his minority government will need the support or abstention of opposition MPs to pass the budget bill and avoid an early election.

The Conservatives, Bloc Québécois and NDP have stated publicly what they want to see in the budget in exchange for their support.

Champagne purchased a traditional pre-budget pair of dress shoes from Quebec manufacturer Boulet Boots today.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Majority of Ontarians say Labour Minister Piccini should resign over skills development fund scandal: poll

A new public opinion poll from Abacus Data indicates that a majority of Ontarians believe Labour Minister David Piccini should resign or at the very least be removed from Doug Ford’s cabinet amid an...

2h ago

Metrolinx, City of Toronto slammed for not extending transit service after World Series finale

Thousands of baseball fans were left stranded across Toronto on Saturday night after Game 7 of the World Series went into extra innings just as transit service was preparing to shut down for the evening. In...

49m ago

4 people rescued with ladders after fire in downtown Toronto apartment unit

Toronto emergency crews were called to a building on Wellesley Street East, just west of Parliament Street, at around 7:45 a.m. on Monday.

58m ago

Canada budget 2025: How the process works and how to avoid an election

As the long-awaited Canada budget gets tabled in the House of Commons on Tuesday, here's what goes into it and how the process works.

3h ago

Top Stories

Majority of Ontarians say Labour Minister Piccini should resign over skills development fund scandal: poll

A new public opinion poll from Abacus Data indicates that a majority of Ontarians believe Labour Minister David Piccini should resign or at the very least be removed from Doug Ford’s cabinet amid an...

2h ago

Metrolinx, City of Toronto slammed for not extending transit service after World Series finale

Thousands of baseball fans were left stranded across Toronto on Saturday night after Game 7 of the World Series went into extra innings just as transit service was preparing to shut down for the evening. In...

49m ago

4 people rescued with ladders after fire in downtown Toronto apartment unit

Toronto emergency crews were called to a building on Wellesley Street East, just west of Parliament Street, at around 7:45 a.m. on Monday.

58m ago

Canada budget 2025: How the process works and how to avoid an election

As the long-awaited Canada budget gets tabled in the House of Commons on Tuesday, here's what goes into it and how the process works.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:39
Metrolinx under fire over stranded commuters after Game 7

Metrolinx and the city of Toronto came under fire after many commuters were left stranded as subway service stopped before 2am on the night of Game 7 of the World Series.

53m ago

1:36
Midday showers and gusty winds on Monday

Monday's weather will bring midday showers and gusty winds. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

16h ago

2:14
Liberals looking for additional support ahead of Tuesday's budget

After wrapping up a busy and productive trip to Asia, Prime Minister Mark Carney will now turn his attention to Tuesday's federal budget. Glen McGregor examines Carney's delicate balancing act as he seeks to avoid a potential election.
2:25
Blue Jays players discuss emotional Game 7 World Series loss

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Blue Jays players after losing the World Series title in a heartbreaking Game 7 loss.
1:37
Heartbreak now but hope for the Blue Jays future

Rogers Centre went from the place that everyone wanted to be to the place they could not get far enough away from following Game 7 of the World Series. As Brandon Choghri explains, while fans may be heartbroken, there is hope for this team next year.
More Videos