Finance minister says ‘no surprises’ in budget, promises ‘generational investments’

Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says there will be “no surprises” when he tables a federal budget tomorrow that he promises will offer “generational investments.”

The finance minister told a press conference in Saint-Tite, Que., this morning that the budget bill will have “something for every Canadian.”

The government has said this budget is built around boosting investment in Canada as the country looks to shift trade away from an increasingly protectionist U.S. under President Donald Trump.

This will be Prime Minister Mark Carney’s first budget and his minority government will need the support or abstention of opposition MPs to pass the budget bill and avoid an early election.

The Conservatives, Bloc Québécois and NDP have stated publicly what they want to see in the budget in exchange for their support.

Champagne purchased a traditional pre-budget pair of dress shoes from Quebec manufacturer Boulet Boots today.