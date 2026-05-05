Prime Minister Carney names former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour as next governor general

Prime Minister Mark Carney has named former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour as Canada’s next governor general.

The accomplished former jurist is fluently bilingual, and has served as UN human rights commissioner and chief prosecutor at The Hague.

She will replace Mary Simon, Canada’s first Indigenous governor general, who will reach the five-year mark of her tenure in July.

Following controversy over Simon’s struggles with French, Carney said the next viceregal representative would speak both official languages. Simon speaks English and Inuktitut and has improved her French but she is not fluent, despite taking lessons.

The governor general is appointed by the Sovereign on the advice of the prime minister and usually holds office for five years.